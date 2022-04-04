On Women’s Day, Emma Watson reflects on her career

Emma Watson has been successful since it appeared in Harry Potter and it is that the actress demonstrated her great acting potential with her role as Hermione in the 8-movie saga.

The young actress has starred in addition to those tapes, others, also successful, however, at some point in her life she came to question whether acting was yours.

Although Hermione gave her the opportunity and international visibility at the age of 9, over time Emma was not sure she wanted to continue with the franchise,

His dream was not only to appear in big-name movies, but also to study and finish college.

When I questioned my career I was a bit surprised by people’s responses. Maybe it’s because there are so many people who want to be famous right now, so how could I not want this?” he said.

However, Emma found the balance between her personal life and actingalthough that was not easy.

I just want to be sure of what I want. He was very young and I don’t think he really knew the greatness of what he was signing. I would love to try theater, I need to try different things.”

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Emma also revealed that she wasn’t sure if her personality was right for show business.

I’ve been doing this since I was 10 or 11 years old, and I’ve often thought, I’m so bad for this job because I’m too serious; I’m a pain in the ass; I’m difficult; I don’t fit in.”

