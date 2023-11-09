On World Diabetes Day, Prefitura organizes a special event for the population

On World Diabetes Day, November 14, the Prefecture of Louvera, through the Secretary of Health, organizes a special program for the population with the guidance of nutritionists, blood glucose measurement and vaccination against Covid-19 and flu. It takes place in Praça da Bica from 9 am to 1 pm. Address: Rua Anderson Marques, s/n, Bairro Santo Antonio.

Diabetes is a metabolic syndrome of multiple origins, resulting from insulin deficiency and/or the inability of insulin to exert its effect adequately. The main symptom is high blood sugar levels that do not permanently lead to bleeding (hyperglycemia).

Diabetes exists in different types:

– Type 1: Affecting about 5% to 10% of diabetic patients, it is caused by the destruction of insulin-producing cells, due to a failure of the immune system in which antibodies attack the cells that produce insulin.

– Type 2: About 90% of diabetic patients are affected, either because their bodies do not produce insulin or they develop resistance to it.

– Gestational diabetes: This is an impairment of glucose tolerance, which is first diagnosed during pregnancy, and may not persist until after delivery.

– Other types: They are caused by genetic defects associated with other diseases or the use of drugs.

Diabetes, when left untreated, can cause serious health problems, such as diabetic retinopathy (small bleeding in the eyes, which can lead to vision loss), diabetic nephropathy (changes in the blood vessels in the kidneys), diabetic neuropathy (formation , dormancy, irritation) or muscle weakness), infection, etc.

In case of need, the resident can seek medical assistance from the public health network for orientation and examinations. In municipal pharmacies, the prefecture carries medicines that are used only in the treatment of diabetes, such as insulin in bottles, injectables in cans, etc. Click here to learn more.