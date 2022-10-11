On World Mental Health Day, they present the trailer for the documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’

On World Mental Health Day today, Apple Original Films released the trailer for the long-awaited documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”). .

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is a visual work about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, businesswoman, and activist Selena Gomez, whose trailer was released today precisely in support of global mental health education and awareness, while The clip sees Selena bravely sharing her harrowing journey in this revealing film.

In the 2.27-minute clip, images of Selena are shown from when she was a child to becoming a great stage star, but also revealing moments of her most intimate and traumatic episodes of her life behind the scenes in which she comes out crying and undergoing Medical treatments. Likewise, moving images and encounters with people who have marked happy and significant moments throughout her life are shown.

After spending years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez rose to stardom. But just as she reached a new peak of fame, an unexpected turn led her into darkness, and this raw and intimate documentary takes six years into a new light.

Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time: the critically acclaimed landmark film Madonna: Truth or Dare, which is still considered one of the most influential films of its genre.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” is Apple’s second project with production companies Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and has amassed more than 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” will premiere worldwide on the Apple TV+ streaming platform on November 4, 2022.