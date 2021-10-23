On Youtube 7 films to understand climate change

The Glasgow Conference is about two weeks away. The global climate change event will bring together politicians, scientists, activists and young leaders to discuss some of the most massive environmental challenges our planet is currently facing. Ahead of this event, YouTube presents a series of original content that will see the participation of world leaders like Barack Obama, celebrities like BLACKPINK and The Muppets, famous athletes and YouTubers, all committed to raising awareness, inspiring and motivating the general public with the goal of shaping a better and more sustainable planet. All programs will be available for free worldwide starting today. Here they are in detail:

Saturday 23 October

“Dear Earth” (“Cara Terra”) is a special 100-minute event that aims to inspire people to act increasingly with a view to sustainability. With the opening of Kermit the frog, speeches by world leaders such as President Barack Obama, a keynote and a performance by the supergroup KPOP BLACKPINK, the evolutions of professional cyclist Danny MacAskill and skier JT Holmes that give life to the reality of climate change, and creators like Dream, ZHC and Odd1sOut who share practical ways to do their part. Climate change affects us all… even SpongeBob SquarePants joining “Dear Earth” with a special performance.

“Climate Games”

Over the course of two special episodes, “Climate Games” will follow top-level creators and athletes grappling with a series of spectacular challenges designed to raise awareness on the climate issue. Skier JT Holmes and creator Physics Girl join forces to measure how quickly the ice is melting in the snow-capped mountains of British Columbia, Canada, while professional cyclist Danny MacAskill will be given carte blanche at a power plant renewable, where it will engage in a series of stunts designed to highlight the share of energy that currently derives from renewable sources around the world.

Monday 25th October

“Seat at the Table” is an 11-episode series that follows Jack Harries, documentary maker and climate activist, on a 100-day journey across the UK to highlight the often overlooked voices of young people whose lives are severely compromised by the climate emergency. The testimonies of these young people will be collected in an evocative film that Jack will present in Glasgow on the occasion of the COP26 conference on climate change. The series will also see special participation from front-row characters in the fight against climate change, including Sir David Attenborough, Jane Goodall and Simon Amstell, along with YouTube creators Jamal Edwards and Rachel Ama.

Tuesday 26th October

“Shut It Off ASAP”. AsapSCIENCE’s two Canadian YouTubers, Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown, leave the city comforts of their YouTube channel behind to venture into the Irish countryside. Over the course of six episodes, they’ll say goodbye to food, electricity, water, heating as well as some comfortable habits to rely on science and adopt greener ASAP alternatives, from regenerative agriculture to a garbage-powered hot tub. The two will be joined by a group of “FarmTubers”, First Nations guides and experts who will help them put into practice a completely sustainable vision of life and provide suggestions that can be easily replicated at home.

Wednesday 27 October

“Brave Mission: Rewild the Planet”. Made by the YouTube channel Brave Wilderness, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions and Madica Productions in collaboration with Re: wild, “Brave Mission: Rewild the Planet” is a breathtaking expedition around the world, led by the YouTuber of Brave Wilderness Mark Vins, which shows firsthand experiences with some of the most incredible threatened species on the planet and with the people who, on the spot, struggle with sacrifice to save them and the ecosystems they live in. Vins heads to Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo and meets the legendary Emanuel de Merode and park rangers (so-called “trackers”), men and women who risk their lives to defend the country’s mountain gorillas. . Vins will examine how the effects of illegal coal trafficking on the environment are threatening not only gorilla lifestyles, but also people’s lives, and how a new sustainable energy source could be the right solution to save everyone.

Thursday 28th October

“SIGNALS” is the story in a nutshell of our relationship with plastic, which starts from the origins and the life cycle of a plastic bottle to get to the myths to dispel about recycling. Consisting of an animation and live action mashup and divided into a series of chapters, “SIGNALS” stands as a real call to action in the digital age. Each of the chapters, created by artists and activists from all over the world (Japan, Hawaii and the United States, South Africa, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Germany and others), is characterized by a different format: it ranges from stop motion animation to live action comedy, passing through photorealistic CG graphics. “SiGNALS” sees Bretman Rock as the voice of a plastic bottle and is created by Mackenzie Sheppard (Cannes Young Director Award winner) and Kaz Firpo (Eternals), who he co-produced with Airi Yamawaki.

Saturday 30th October

In collaboration with TED Countdown, global initiative to support and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, YouTube Originals presents the latest TED virtual event, which will be live streamed worldwide, free of charge, on October 30th. Waiting for the COP26 conference, we will be able to watch the live streaming on the TED YouTube channel and attend the highlights of the recent TED summit, with speakers illustrating a realistic path towards a future of zero environmental impact.