Onana at Inter: medical examinations ok VIDEO, details of the contract | First page

Today is André Onana’s day at Inter. The Cameroonian goalkeeper (born in 1996 at the Barcelona school) is due to expire his contract with Ajax in June 2022, when he will move to the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. During the day he passed the usual medical examinations before signing a contract for the next four seasons until June 2026 for about 3 million euros net per year.

14.00 – The goalkeeper has finished the medical tests

and is ready to become a fully-fledged new Inter player.

13.00 – Onana has completed the first part of medical examinations for Inter at the CONI center in Milan. In the next few hours, the Cameroonian goalkeeper will sign the contract with the Nerazzurri club until June 2026.

11.45 –

According to what has been learned from CalcioMercato.com, medical examinations for André Onana’s Inter are underway in these minutes, who reached Milan in the past few hours to define his transfer to Serie A from next July 1st. 11.00 – Inter’s January transfer market lights up, with a hit scheduled for … June. According to the latest rumors from France, today Ajax goalkeeper André Onana could land in Milan to carry out the first part of medical examinations and sign the contract who, from next summer until June 2026, will tie him to the Nerazzurri club. According to what has been learned from CalcioMercato.com, Inter have officially informed Ajax with an email of the desire to make contact and close the case with the former Barcelona number one. And for the next few days the arrival in Italy of the player’s agent was scheduled to define the last steps.

TOUCH AND RUN – Onana, who is in Cameroon with his national team for the Africa Cup starting next Sunday in his country, he would have received the authorization to sail to Italy in these hours to complete the final formalities, before returning to Yaoundé and completing the final preparations for the debut against Burkina Faso. While waiting to define the future of Samir Handanovic, who is expiring in his contract and probed in the days by Lazio, Inter gets his hands on his new goalkeeper.

