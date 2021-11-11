Onana, Insigne and three profiles from the Bundesliga: Inter’s ideas for a zero-cost market | First page

but at the height of the club’s blazon: the corporate uncertainty that is the background at the current moment ofis meant to accompany the market moves thatand the dsthey have already started planning for the coming season. The issue of self-financing was recently reiterated by the Nerazzurri CEO, who knows he can no longer count on Suning’s support for certain investments:, an audience of footballers who, thanks to the new economic scenarios created by the pandemic, is constantly growing.

FROM ONANA TO INSIGNE – Inter are convinced that they have identified Handanovic’s heir in this way, that André Onana reinstated by Ajax in recent weeks but destined to free himself at zero at the end of the contract on June 30th: the Cameroonian number one has long reached an agreement in principle with the Nerazzurri club, preferring him to Lyon and other solutions that had been promoted. It may not be the only profile destined to arrive with this formula, as the recent and renewed rumors on the front also confirm Insigne. In the recent interview with Radio Rai, Marotta has not denied that evaluations are underway for June, both on the requests for hiring of the Napoli captain and on his possible tactical placement in Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2. A track that at the moment cannot be defined as hot or a priority, but which is obviously kept under constant observation, considering the importance of the player involved.

THREE NAMES FROM GERMANY – The international market, especially the German one, also offers interesting opportunities for a team like Inter who risk losing two very important players from the current team, such as Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic. The former still has a two-year contract but his agent, Mino Raiola, is pushing for a significant increase in his salary to extend – going from 4 to 6 million net – which today is more a sign of departure than an agreement with the Milanese company. , while for the Croatian midfielder there is the real danger of a farewell on a free transfer, in light of the divergent positions between supply and demand. Here because the profiles of Matthias Ginter, central defender born in ’94 of Borussia Monchengladbach and of the German national team, of the clubmate Denis Zakaria – midfielder born in 1996 also ended up in the sights of Juventus and Roma – and the Austrian national team Florian Grillitsch, who confirmed his intention not to extend the expiring contract with Hoffenheim, they fit perfectly into the new market dynamics of Inter. Determined to remain competitive but forced to follow a more sustainable policy.