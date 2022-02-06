Onana, sensational duck in the Africa Cup: Inter fans unleashed

A new bittersweet evening in the African Cup for André Onana, future Inter goalkeeper chosen for the post Handanovic. The extreme defender of Cameroon (hired for next summer on a free transfer) closed the continental demonstration exactly as he started it: with a gaffe against Burkina Faso.

Onana, new gaffe in Cameroon-Burkina Faso

If possible, the one in the final for the third and fourth place was even more blatant than the empty exit which, in the opening match, had propitiated the initial advantage of the Stallions with Gustavo Sangaré. On the score of 1-0 for the opponents, the current Ajax player literally threw himself in the ball crossed by Issa Kaboré at the near post, from the bottom. Dismay and whistles for him in the stands for him. Which, however, turned into applause when, during the penalty lottery, he decisively rejected Blati Touré’s attempt, after the 90 ‘had ended at 3-3, thanks to a comeback signed by Bahoken and the brace of Aboubakar, after the Indomitable Lions had gone down 3-0.

Strange ups and downs: Inter fans worried

It was, in general, an Africa Cup with many ups and downs for Onana, who alternated gaffe with high level saves as in the matches at Comoros (where, however, he was also uncertain about a free kick from Benjaloud Youssouf) ed Egypt. In the semifinal, in particular, he closed the shutter in the face of a certain Salah who was thrown into the open field. But just these opposite peaks throw a few too many worries among the Inter fans.