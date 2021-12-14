Onana speaks: “Barça is my home, but there is Ter Stegen. Inter? Everything is possible”

The Cameroonian goalkeeper talks about his future: “We made history at Ajax, but now it’s time to close that door”

Long interview by Sport to André Onana. And finally the Cameroonian goalkeeper has his say on the many rumors that concern him in view of the future and the now discounted farewell to Ajax on a free transfer.

You finally see the light at the end of the tunnel after the long stop for doping.

“Yes, finally … They were very tough months, but in the end we got out of it. I’m very happy to be back to play and to have shown my skills.”

Was it the most difficult time of your career?

“Of course, but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

You put your gloves back on playing for Cameroon against Malawi, then against the Ivory Coast and now with Ajax against Besiktas: how does it feel?

“It’s an incredible feeling. Cameroon supported me from the first minute for what I had done for my country. And with Ajax the same happened. I can only thank the people who supported me.”

You announced your decision not to renew with Ajax.

“When you open a door, sooner or later you end up closing it. The time has come to open another. Here we made history. This is the end and it is time to build a new path.”

What scenarios open up to you from now on? A great goalkeeper like you on a free transfer scores a goal to anyone …

“We have offers from different teams, but we haven’t chosen any yet. You never know what can happen in this position, because in football there are no certainties. Let’s wait to see which project we like best, it is important to evaluate the aspect sporty. Barça continues to be one of the top clubs in the world. I want to play every week and that’s why I appreciate sport. “

So you want to go to a winning team fighting to win the Champions League?

“I have worked all these years to play at certain levels”.

There is talk of a principle of agreement with Inter.

“They talk about many other things: they also talk about Arsenal, Barça … At the moment there is nothing”.

Did Barça ask about you?

“I continue to be in contact with Barça. I have a very, very good relationship since I left. Barça is my home and there have always been contacts.”

So is signing up for Barca still your first option?

“Obviously. It’s my home and that’s where I grew up. If it’s Barça, it’s Barça.”

Why is it so difficult to find a keeper in the cantera what do you play in Barcelona?

“It is difficult to play in such a big club. Ter Stegen is doing very well, he is still young and therefore it will be more and more difficult. If there is no space …”.

Can you imagine playing at Camp Nou?

“Yes, of course. I know that one day I will end up playing at the Camp Nou, but I don’t know if with or against Barça.”

“Football has no certainty. I’m here today and I don’t know tomorrow. It may be like that, but it may not be. Only God knows.”

