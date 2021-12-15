Onana, words taken out of context: angry entourage. “Made with Inter, the times”
The truth about the future of Ajax goalkeeper Onana, his contract expiring on June 30th. Yesterday’s words on Barcelona were amazed
“Yes, Barça is my home. I consider it my favorite club. Clearly, it’s my first choice for the future and I have no agreement with Inter, Arsenal or any other club. “. These are the words of André Onana in the interview with the Catalan newspaper Sport, bounced from Holland to Italy and beyond. Owned by Ajax, the goalkeeper is expiring on June 30, 2022 ed he has been one step away from joining Inter for the new season for months now. The statements of the past few hours, also for this reason, have amazed.
As reported by Fabrizio Roman, international transfer market expert, the words of Onana a Sporthave been taken out of context and another is filtered by the parties involved – it’s unique – version: the goalkeeper is ready to sign for Inter from 2022. The verbal agreement is confirmed last year, Onana is blocked by the Nerazzurri and there are no signatures, expected from January onwards for regulatory issues. Until June 2022, Onana will remain at Ajax.
December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 15:17)
