Onana, words taken out of context: angry entourage. “Made with Inter, the times”

“Yes, Barça is my home. I consider it my favorite club. Clearly, it’s my first choice for the future and I have no agreement with Inter, Arsenal or any other club. “. These are the words of André Onana in the interview with the Catalan newspaper Sport, bounced from Holland to Italy and beyond. Owned by Ajax, the goalkeeper is expiring on June 30, 2022 ed he has been one step away from joining Inter for the new season for months now. The statements of the past few hours, also for this reason, have amazed.