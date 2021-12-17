Once again Giovanni Ferrero is the richest man in Italy. This is sanctioned by Forbes magazine, which constantly updates its Real Time Billionaires ranking. The executive president of the Ferrero group closes 2021 at the top thanks to assets of $ 33.3 billion, up by almost six billion compared to twelve months ago, when he was still at the top of the rankings. In second place is Leonardo Del Vecchio: the owner of EssilorLuxottica has been enriched more than anyone in the last year, going from 24.7 to 32.9 billion dollars.

Ferrero and Del Vecchio are 37th and 39th in the ranking of the richest in the world. I am also seventh and eighth in Europe, just behind LVMH founder Bernard Arnault. The third place – as regards the Italian ranking – is occupied by Stefano Pessina (executive president of the multinational pharmacy Walgreens Boots Alliance), with assets of 9.5 billion dollars.

The Alba confectionery giant led by Giovanni Ferrero continues to grow internally, both thanks to acquisitions: the last one dates back to last summer, when it bought Burton’s Biscuits Company in the United Kingdom, a historic company with well-known brands. The new balance sheet data will be released in the coming weeks. Last year, Ferrero International had closed the fiscal year as at 31 August 2020 with a consolidated turnover of 12.3 billion euros, up 7.8% compared to the previous year. The multinational from Alba is made up of 105 consolidated companies worldwide and 31 production plants and an average workforce of 34,121 employees.