Once again great Alberto Razzetti: silver in the 400 medley final
Another success for the Sestrese Alberto Razzetti: yesterday, in the final of the 400 medley he won at the European short course swimming championships in Kazan, he won the silver medal.
Ligurian pride
And in the evening the compliments were not long in coming:
“And Alberto is still great! The European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan ended and today (Sunday 7 November, ed) silver to Alberto Razzetti in the 400 medley, who returns home with a beautiful en plein of medals, gold, silver and bronze , and the new Italian record in the 400 medley. Bravissimo Alberto, a great pride for our city! “, these are the words of the mayor of Sestri Levante Valentina Ghio shared with the managing director of sport Gabriele Ovindo.
“Once again Alberto Razzetti brings up the name of Liguria in sport. Congratulations to the athlete who won a fantastic silver in the 400 medley final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, also setting the new Italian record. In a championship that had already been full of satisfactions for Italy and Liguria, today we add another great result, which makes us all proud “. Thus the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the councilor for Sport Simona Ferro after the final of the 400 mixed medals of the European Short Course Swimming Championships.