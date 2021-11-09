Sports

Once again great Alberto Razzetti: silver in the 400 medley final

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read

Another success for the Sestrese Alberto Razzetti: yesterday, in the final of the 400 medley he won at the European short course swimming championships in Kazan, he won the silver medal.

Ligurian pride

And in the evening the compliments were not long in coming:

“And Alberto is still great! The European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan ended and today (Sunday 7 November, ed) silver to Alberto Razzetti in the 400 medley, who returns home with a beautiful en plein of medals, gold, silver and bronze , and the new Italian record in the 400 medley. Bravissimo Alberto, a great pride for our city! “, these are the words of the mayor of Sestri Levante Valentina Ghio shared with the managing director of sport Gabriele Ovindo.

“Once again Alberto Razzetti brings up the name of Liguria in sport. Congratulations to the athlete who won a fantastic silver in the 400 medley final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, also setting the new Italian record. In a championship that had already been full of satisfactions for Italy and Liguria, today we add another great result, which makes us all proud “. Thus the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the councilor for Sport Simona Ferro after the final of the 400 mixed medals of the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Balotelli out for technical choice: Montella’s announcement

6 days ago

Champions League, Juventus in the round of 16: how much qualification is worth

5 days ago

Marchisio’s hard analysis: “Where did Juventus’ DNA go? It seems to see Delneri’s year”

7 days ago

Milan-Porto, relive the MOVIOLA: protests 1-0 for the contact Grujic-Bennacer. Ibra’s 2-1 canceled | First page

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button