once again held in check, PSG misses the mark – Foot11.com

An expected return leg

Last week, PSG went to Lisbon to try to glean first place in their group H. Nevertheless, the Rouge et Bleu, in a dantesque atmosphere, were held in check by the score of 1-1. After an exceptional opener signed Lionel Messi, Danilo scored the opposing goal following a wandering of the Parisian defense. The two teams left each other back to back.

Neymar, against Benfica in the first leg. (Icon Sport) Neymar, against Benfica in the first leg. (Icon Sports)

And the return leg did not take long since the two clubs met, this day, this time at the Parc des Princes. A meeting somewhat less intense than the previous one, an understatement. From the outset, the desires were indeed not the same. The first quarter of an hour can reasonably be described as very moribund, the risks obviously not being appropriate. An example of this fact with the first attempt, which was benfiquist, a missed strike from Rafa Silva. PSG, however, found the fault on penalty.

PSG still falls on a bone

Bernat rushed into the opposing area before being mowed down. The referee therefore pointed to the small white dot. Kylian Mbappé was responsible for executing the sentence (1-0, 37th). Apart from an attempt at KM7 just before the break, nothing to report. PSG therefore returned to the locker room with this short but precious advantage.

The second act began like the previous one. Always reluctant to ignite this part, the Parisian club and the Portuguese club did not pack things. Kylian Mbappé nevertheless curled his shot to the left of the box, but he just missed the target (51st). Three minutes later, it was Gonçalo Ramos, the visitors’ centre-forward, who headed off a ball from his partner, again off target. It was ultimately an error by Marco Verratti that allowed SL Benfica to come back to score. Joao Mario did not tremble at all and scored on penalty in turn (1-1, 61st). Despite this goal, the scenario did not evolve so far, the game remaining very closed. A small fright was however to report: Enzo Fernandez, brutal as usual, made kindling on the person of Neymar Jr, excellent again this evening. But the Parisian number 10 finally got up. Kylian Mbappé thought he would restore the advantage to his team just before the end, but his magnificent recovery was signaled offside. The score did not move and PSG and Benfica leave each other, once again, back to back. A very closed game, marked by a big mistake from Marco Verratti. Next match in the Champions League for the men of Christophe Galtier, Maccabi Haifa in his lair of the Parc des Princes.