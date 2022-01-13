Once again the Fed beats the DIY shortists Da FinanciaLounge



Fed once again beats DIY shortists



Inflation, Omicron and squeeze could have put the markets in crisis, but once again the Fed seems to have chosen the right path. And the sofa bears remained dry-mouthed

New year, old story: the Federal Reserve proves that it knows what to do and how to do it, and once again the “do it yourself” shortists are left dry-mouthed. There is time for the collapse of the markets, come back next year or who knows when. In Washington, they have rightly taken the rise in inflation seriously, but the easing strategy chosen by Jerome Powell, freshly confirmed, seems to have convinced the markets.

POTENTIALLY INDIGESTIVE COCKTAIL

Theoretically, the start of the year cocktail could have been really indigestible for Wall Street. Inflation at its highest since 1982, Coronavirus alive and well with the Omicron variant and the Federal Reserve formalizing the end of the super accommodative monetary policy that has so far rocked the markets. In short, in the chats populated by inveterate shortists, graduates from the prestigious Google university (NASDAQ :), there were already those who were preparing for the worst (or the best, depending on your point of view) …

