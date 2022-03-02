‘Once and for all’ let’s pass immigration reform: Biden

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, urged the Congress of his country to approve “once and for all” an immigration reform that includes a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants living in the North American nation.

“We need to give a path to citizenship to those dreamers“, expressed during his speech on the state of the Union.

“Immigration reform is something that everyone supports, from unions to religious leaders to the US Chamber of Commerce. Let’s approve it once and for all“, demanded the Democrat.

Over the dreamers, Biden considered that this reform should provide a path to citizenship for the “dreamers”, young people who came to the United States as children, and the beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS, for its acronym in English).

He pointed out that it would also serve to regularize agricultural workers and those employees who have been considered essential during the pandemic.

Biden said that “is not only the right thing to do, but it’s also economically smart,” and asked to make sure that “Families don’t have to wait decades to be reunited.”

“We can keep burning the torch of freedom that brought generations of immigrants to this country; to my ancestors and to many of yours,” Biden asked the legislators.

During his speech, Biden also defended that the United States has “established joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to capture more human traffickers” and reduce the flow of undocumented immigrants to the US southern border. (With information from EFE)