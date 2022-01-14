once his entry visa is canceled again, he will not play the Open

Novak Djokovic will not play the Australian Open: the Serbian tennis champion visa has again been canceled.

The Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke he used his personal power to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa to the country again. The lawyers of the Serbian champion are preparing to file an immediate appeal against the decision: in fact, if the number one in the world does not challenge the provision in court, he will be immediately expelled from Australia.

The official note from the Australian Immigration Minister

In the official note issued by the Minister it is read: “Today I exercised my power to cancel the visa held by Mr. Novak Djokovic for reasons of health and good order, on the basis that this was in the public interest. This decision followed orders from the Federal Circuit and the Family Court of January 10, 2022, overturning a previous annulment decision on grounds of procedural fairness. In making this decision, I have carefully considered the information provided to me by the Department of Internal Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr. Djokovic. The Morrison government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic“.

With an act of authority recognized by his prerogatives in the matter, the Australian Minister of Immigration therefore canceled the sentence that had accepted the appeal of Djokovic’s lawyers against a first cancellation of the visa on 10 January. In that circumstance, the court did not enter into the merits of the question of the lawfulness of themedical exemption from the Covid vaccine exhibited by the Belgrade tennis player to enter the country, but had highlighted a procedural flaw in the cancellation of the visa: the Serbian had not been given enough time to prove the validity of his arguments about the exemption.

Alex Hawke thought about getting back to the heart of the matter: without being vaccinated and having a valid reason for not having done so, you cannot set foot in Australia. All the more so if – as emerged in recent days – Djokovic’s version of his positivity to the virus in December, which was set as a reason for the exemption (granted by Tennis Australia, deemed invalid by the authorities), definitely makes water on tampons, dates and movements. Djokovic is now being investigated not only in Australia, but is also the object of attention at home for not respecting isolation after the infection, as he himself confessed, and also in Spain, for having entered unvaccinated without having a real business reason for doing it.