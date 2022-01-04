Once out the door and back through the window, the RAI license fee will still be on the bill but let’s see who has to pay it

In the summer the possibility had arisen of the complete and definitive cancellation of the RAI license from the electricity bill. The Premier’s promise suggested that the reform could take place through the annual Competition Law of 2021. Therefore, the fee could have been released from the bill as early as January 2022. However, after the November and December stop, this will return to present itself. odious tax, always deferred in 10 months.

Then, in January, the 90 euros of the RAI fee will return, spread in the indicated installments, on the electricity bill. This means that, at least for the moment, the Prime Minister will not keep the commitment made in the Recovery Plan with the European Union. This, despite the project was present in the implementation annex of the European Council, on the approval of the PNRR. Ultimately, after leaving the door and returning through the window, the RAI license fee will still be on the bill but let’s see who has to pay it. Let’s go to the details.

Huge disappointment for taxpayers because the RAI fee will return to burden the bill for the month of January for 10 months. All this, regularly, as if nothing had happened. As before, however, there are cases of exemption, which are the same as those that existed before, namely the following.

The first concerns those who do not own any television set, in any of the homes where the electricity user is activated. The latter must not be his own or a member of the registry family. This circumstance constitutes the subject of a self-declaration, to be carried out on a specific form that can be downloaded from the website of the Revenue Agency. Another case of exemption concerns citizens who have reached the age of 75. They must have an annual income of their own and that of their spouse, not exceeding a total of 8,000 euros. Furthermore, they must not live with other people who have their own income.

We come to how the exemption is obtained. First of all, it is due for the entire year, provided that the 75th birthday is completed by 31 January of the same year. If, on the other hand, it took place between 1 February and 31 July, the benefit is only available for the second semester. Finally, there are further exemptions for certain categories of people. These are foreign diplomats and military personnel, who are entitled to it by virtue of international conventions.

