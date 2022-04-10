Once sidelined by COVID, Galaxy and LAFC fans appreciate LA Derby’s return to party

Since the start of the season, football has returned in all its glory and although the COVID-19 restrictions have been almost lifted, for the first time in around two years, fans were able to enjoy live music, food, games and more. in the Dignity Health Sports Park parking lot prior to the Los Angeles derby between the LA Galaxy and LAFC.

Saturday afternoon’s atmosphere had a different feel to the rest of the season, with a mix of nostalgia and appreciation for the Los Angeles classic.

LA Galaxy and LAFC jerseys mingled among the tents, the smell of food dominating, while the queues stopped cars trying to park. Band music competed with hip-hop and even board games were present.

Many took advantage of the moment to show their colors and beyond the result of the so-called “El Tráfico”, soccer was what mattered.

A childhood friendship turned into a union in later life for Julio and Jessica Aviña, who grew up playing soccer together during high school. Although soccer was responsible for uniting them, they live a very special rivalry at home, since she is a fan of the LA Galaxy and he is a fan of LAFC.

“There have been years of rivalry, not as a couple, but sportingly (laughs),” Jessica said while waiting for her husband who was preparing some barbecue tacos in the parking lot of the galactic stadium.

The differences in their club preferences do not end there, since she is Salvadoran and he is Mexican, they enjoy that friendly rivalry at the national team level.

Jessica claims to have grown up in this galactic soccer environment, but to her luck, her husband made the decision to be a fan of LAFC.

“Galaxy was for me like following the Clippers, you don’t take them seriously (laughs),” Julio said. “You take this rivalry as something you enjoy, with love for the sport.”

The Santa Clarita resident couple have enjoyed some very important moments between these teams.

“I remember the first game between them, I’m not going to deny it, it was incredible to see someone like Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] do what he did that afternoon,” Julio said in reference to the first Los Angeles derby held in March 2018 at the then-named StubHub Center. The Galaxy came from behind with two goals from the Swede.

In another makeshift tent, amid jerseys from both teams, Los Angeles native Lily Flores said she had been a loyal Galaxy fan since 1996. She couldn’t help but hide her delight at the return of pre-game tailgaiting after the pause forced by COVID-19.

“It’s nice to be together, with everyone, no matter what shirt you wear,” Flores said. “Enjoy the same environment, he was surprised.”

Flores, a Galaxy season ticket holder, was joined by friends and family.

“We arrived at 12 pm, we have been cooking, enjoying ourselves because with COVID none of this could be done for almost two years,” said Flores, who is from Morazán, El Salvador.

Lily Flores (Galaxy center) and David Orozco (LAFC masked). (JAD EL REDA / LA TIMES EN ESPANOL)

Many fans made long trips to enjoy the return of the Los Angeles derby in all its expression, as is the case of David Orozco, who claims to have traveled from Guadalajara, Jalisco, to witness the match, but in particular Javier Hernández facing Carlos Vela .

“This is the third time that I have come to the Clásico with my son, who lives in Hollywood,” said Orozco, who was wearing the LAFC jersey. “My son is a fan of LAFC, so I come to participate in this with him and his friends here.”

Orozco said that he did not want to miss the opportunity to enjoy living together before the Los Angeles classic, so he made the trip from Mexico to be there with his son in an environment that he missed.

“I am Mexican, but my heart is divided because Chicharito is also from Guadalajara, so this game is special for the Latino community, but in particular for Mexicans,” Orozco said. “This is how you enjoy it, with roast beef with kids who have the Galaxy and LAFC jerseys, no problem.”

For the native of Colima, Mexico, Juan Rodríguez was not easy to return to a stadium after the pandemic situation, so he had to think twice before returning to such a crowded environment. In addition to the rivalry between these two squads.

“Now because of everything that happened with the pandemic, I haven’t come,” Rodríguez said. “Sometimes one also comes with doubts because of the insecurity that there may be. I was surprised by the good atmosphere. To see the fans with jerseys of both teams coexisting and also the Mexicans, Salvadorans, Guatemalans… it doesn’t matter, they are coexisting there”.

Juan Rodríguez (left) with friends and family. (JAD EL REDA / LA TIMES EN ESPANOL)

Narciso Díaz, from Los Angeles, took advantage of Toyota’s invitation to attend the game with his family, but every 15 days he attends the DHSP to see his favorite team.

“Due to COVID, this could not be done, I am happy to see the families come in an already normal environment,” said Díaz while playing on a foosball table. “We hope that this whole environment continues like this, it has been a positive message… soccer has been made to have fun, it is a game and that is how we should take it. It must be joy.”