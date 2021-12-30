Once the car incentives are over, the eco-tax disappears

Listen to the audio version of the article

With 31 December, stop to incentives ed car ecotax. And also the bonus for the installation of charging systems for vehicle batteries (electric or plug-in hybrid), unless they are towed by 110%. Unless surprises at the last moment in the milleproroghe decree, will be allowed to expire the entire package of measures introduced “on an experimental basis” from 1 March 2019 to 31 December 2021 with the 2019 Budget Law (the 145/2018, paragraphs 1031 to 1047).

However, there remains the enormous question of the ecological transition of the automotive sector, which in the future should lead to far more substantial measures than the 150 million support provided for by the Budget law currently being definitively approved in the Chamber.

The bonus-malus package

The package launched 3 years ago is known as “bonus Malus“, Because it contained both incentives for vehicles considered” ecologically virtuous “(CO2 emissions from zero to 60 grams / kilometer) and disincentives for those with CO2 emissions above 160 g / km (raised to 190 for 2021). With the crisis due to the pandemic , bonuses had been added for “simple” hybrid cars with traditional propulsion or used Euro 6, as long as they emitted no more than 135 g / km.

The incentives have given intermittent results. Not only because of the crisis, but also because the funds have run out several times. Operators and customers remained uncertain, awaiting refinancing that arrived after months. Even now the bonuses are over, except for the used Euro 6 one.

The request for structural aid

A problem for the planning of the activities of builders and sellers, who ask for structural aid. For now, Parliament’s only response is in the 2022 Budget Law: paragraph 486 establishes a fund of 150 million for 2022, to be allocated to support economic operators in the sector.

A dowry to be shared with tourism and entertainment, in a manner that paragraph 487 assigns to a decree of the Ministry of Economic Development (in agreement with Economy and Culture), to be adopted within 60 days.