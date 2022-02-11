once the cessation of sales is removed, the new rules are surprising

A big sigh of relief for the Italian shipyards: the Government retraces its steps, who benefits.

The credit crunch has been a tremendous blow to the entire rich home bonus industry. But now the grip will finally loosen. Let’s see the terms of this authentic breath of fresh air for Italian shipyards.

It had been predicted by industry experts and it happened on time: the squeeze on the assignment of credits blocked most of the Italian shipyards. The house bonus was one of the key tools fielded by the Conte government to encourage the restart of the Italian economic system in full it was covid. A shower of money was paid out thanks to the various home bonuses and above all to the Superbonus and many benefited from them. But at some point the knots came to a head. First of all the same Draghi listed the numerous critical issues in a press conference that has now become famous of the house bonuses and then came the squeeze. What is criticized for home bonuses is for having favored the middle-upper classes and for having left the crumbs to the poorest, but above all for having fielded a real ifraud industry which is worth at least 4 billion.

Multiple but controlled

But now the government finally retraces its steps and prepares a decree that should resolve the distortions of the ceiling on the assignment of credits. Indeed, it was precisely this threshold of a single assignment of credits that paralyzed everything. Each bonus was entitled, with the reform, to a single transfer of credit and this sent banks and construction companies into a tailspin. Poste Italiane has already closed its platform for the assignment of credit and so are other banks. There are too many inquiries about fraudulent credit transfers. But from the rumors it is clear how the new credit transfer will work now.

They will come back multiple credit assignments exactly as before, but with rather strict limits. In fact, only selected banks, but above all operating below, can be involved in the credit transfer machine the strict control of the Bank of Italy. Therefore the Government is preparing a return of the assignment of multiple credit, but few institutions will actually be able to receive it and we can bet that they will be very careful to detect any anomaly.