“Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood,” Jennifer Lawrence was vying for a role

Jennifer Lawrence, leading actress of the saga of “Hunger Games” (from Francis Lawrence) and protagonist of the film “Bright side” (from David O. Russell, 2013), was vying to play a part in “Once upon a time in… Hollywood“(“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood“Is the original title). The role he had in mind Quentin Tarantino for the actress it was the one played by Dakota Fanning, nothing less than Squeaky Fromme.

Quentin Tarantino’s statements on the role of Squeaky Fromme

Has been Tarantino to release the statement on this matter through an interview with the podcast “WTF” from Marc Maron. Tarantino, he in fact explained that despite Dakota Fanning was one of the best of the cast, he had initially contacted Jennifer Lawrence to interpret Squeaky Fromme in “Once upon a time in… Hollywood“. Jennifer, according to the statements of Quentin, she would go to his house to read the script and then talk about it together. Quentin claimed that Jennifer she was interested in the role but, despite the enormous respect he has for her, something went wrong. However, the actress tried to give her contribution by recommending a Tarantino to insert Marc Maron for the role of Marvin Schwartz, advice declined by Quentin who was looking for an older actor and so he tacked for Al Pacino. Quentin Tarantino confirmed that “Once upon a time in… Hollywood”Is his penultimate film, the latest work does not yet have a title but it will be unmissable for all fans of Quentin.

Plot and cast of “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

We are in Hollywood of 1969. Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio), television actor of the western telefilm in decline and his stunt double Cliff Both (Brad Pitt), they try to achieve success in a Hollywood at the sunset of the golden age. The cast of “Once upon a time in… Hollywoood” is composed by: Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Rusell, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Timothy Olphant, Mike Moh, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley And Rafal Zawierucha. The work of Tarantino, released two years ago, won two Oscars for Best Production Design and Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt).

