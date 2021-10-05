News

Once upon a time in … Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino on the book finale: “There’s a reason he’s not in the movie”

Quentin Tarantino explained the choice to give a different ending to his novelization of Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood compared to the film.

Quentin Tarantino revealed the reason why the the final of the novelization of Once upon a time in … Hollywood it’s a lot different from that seen in the cinema.

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood: Margot Robbie in a scene

Once upon a time in … Hollywood’s novel expands the backstories of the characters by providing us with unprecedented details about their past, moreover, without the limit of duration, the overflowing creativity of Quentin Tarantino dwells on new details giving life to a product and a partly different story from the film.

Among the main changes is the ending. in the book, Tarantino gives way to a phone call between Rick Dalton (played in the film by Leonardo DiCaprio) and Lancer Trudi’s young actor (played by Julia Butters). The scene in question was shot for the film, but was later deleted so that the film would end with an alternate ending to the story of Sharon Tate and the Manson Family murders.

“There’s a reason it’s not in the movie”Quentin Tarantino explained to Empire. “If you play that scene, it’s the end. You almost have to start the movie all over again.”

Maintaining the telephone dialogue between Rick and Trudi as the original ending of the film’s central arc would have meant giving a different function to the Manson attack sequence. “The night of the murders is the epilogue” Tarantino explains. “I even had ‘epilogue’ appear before it started. But what we learned is that the night of the August murders is not an epilogue. It’s the third act of the film.”.

The novel, which works in a completely different way, allowed Quentin to restore the sweet and fairytale ending originally intended for the film. As the filmmaker reveals:

“I knew from the start that I wasn’t going to include the ending that is in the film. And that seemed to be the right time.”


