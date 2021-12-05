Once Upon A Time In Mexico Is Too Much For His Good | Cinema

Once Upon a Time in Mexico is on Netflix

Haste is bad advice, and it gets worse if the project you are working on is a tribute to spaghetti western and Sergio Leone in particular. We do not say it, it shows it plastically Once upon a time in Mexico, third chapter of Robert Rodriguez’s Mariachi trilogy and the one that in theory should have made the definitive leap to the franchise, given that for the first time it was born with a budget higher than the weekly tip that little Robert’s parents gave him to buy the stickers . 30 million dollars, all the ambition in the world … and a devil’s hurry to complete the film, since there was a strike in the air which then did not materialize (the story is collateral, but if you want to read about it here there is it’s a reconstruction).

Once upon a time in Mexico it was shot two years before its own theatrical release, and shortly before the filming of Spy Kids 2 And 3; for whom the film almost acted as a guinea pig: thanks to George Lucas, Rodriguez had just discovered digital filming, and Once upon a time in Mexico it was his first experiment with technology which he would later use for the rest of his career. The real problem of Once upon a time in Mexico, however, is that it was written in a hurry: two weeks, in an attempt to get production started as soon as possible.

Whereas Rodriguez’s main model was The good, the bad and the ugly, you will understand that two weeks to conceive a complex, layered story, which put the protagonist of the first two films a bit in the background, focusing rather on the choral cast, were very few. We do not know if Rodriguez himself knew, but we have a little suspicion: Once upon a time in Mexico looks like a movie “Shot, chopped and scored by Robert Rodriguez”, where the keyword is “Chopped”: Not “Edited”, edited, but directly sliced, torn to pieces – as if the confusion that reigns supreme throughout the film were a precise aesthetic choice and not the result of a hurried job.

Voluntary or not, it’s hard to deny that Once upon a time in Mexico is a bit of a mess, and that in particular some of the storylines do not fit very well with the whole frame – there are a series of characters (those of Mickey Rourke, Rubén Blades, even Eva Mendes) who gravitate around the main story and enrich it , but also unnecessarily complicating it and weighing down the narrative. Which in itself is weighed down by a sensational lack of rhythm: Rodriguez storms us with flashbacks that are useful only to reiterate the same two concepts (in particular the fact that Salma Hayek is dead, killed by the villain on duty), and every now and then he pulls the handbrake to give Johnny Depp time to re-explain the situation for the third, fourth or fifth time within half an hour. A situation that is more linear than what the film wants us to believe: it is a story of moving targets, of a gigantic Mexican stalemate (look at it) involving a gunslinger guitarist, a drug lord and his trusted general. , and various law enforcement agencies including Depp’s CIA agent.

However, it is precisely he who allows us to begin to speak well of Once upon a time in Mexico, who has writing and handling issues, but who is also a constant burst of creativity every time he introduces a new character. True, we said, there are too many and some could have been cut for greater clarity; but the point is that it is difficult to decide who should touch this fate. Depp, in the middle of the period Jack Sparrow, puts aside the facets and the overacting to give us a genuinely cruel and corrupt agent, and with the ice personality of the functional sociopath. Rourke, the most out of place of the lot, is still adorable as the hired killer who got the wrong job.

And then: there is Eva Mendes who definitively makes herself known to the world in all her overwhelming charisma. Danny Trejo does Danny Trejo, and that alone is a guarantee of quality. Willem Dafoe wouldn’t miss a character even if the script asked him to. Have you noticed how we haven’t even mentioned Antonio Banderas so far? It is because there is no need for it, it is so perfect for the part. Moment to moment, Once upon a time in Mexico it is certainly the best thing Rodriguez has produced to date, and still one of the best today. The big picture is shaky, but when it comes to flying bullets and choreographing action sequences halfway between Tarantino and the slapstick parody, the director of Planet Terror he is always a magician, and the fact that in his first experience with digital Rodriguez is able to avoid the trap completely fake and almost deceive us that we are watching a film shot on film is a sign of boundless talent.

Maybe the problem is that word, “Boundless”. Rodriguez does not like to have limits, yet when there is an external figure that imposes them on him and forces him to file, think, rewrite, expand, cut, the films come out better – more organic, rounder. Once upon a time in Mexico it is the supreme example of what happens when Robert Rodriguez literally does everything by himself, and he does it in a hurry because he is in a hurry: flashes of great cinema, swimming in a tasty but too rich and overabundant soup.

Even if in fact the culinary metaphor is not the most suitable: if you have seen the film you know that the central dish of Once upon a time in Mexico. In the home video edition of the film you will also find a video by Robert Rodriguez who explains how to cook puerco pibil following his favorite recipe; Unfortunately, no pious soul has bothered to upload it to YouTube, so the best we can do is this:

It may seem nonsense, but it is actually the signal that Once upon a time in Mexico it has had a success that goes far beyond boring critical considerations about script and editing. The film grossed almost 100 million against a budget of 30, but above all over the years it has built a very affectionate following that loves it even beyond its flaws. In other words, it is a cult: perhaps imperfect, but which has transcended its limits to become part of the collective imagination.

Which for a film written in two weeks is not bad at all.

