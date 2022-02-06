Once upon a time there was the Saab, a great little avant-garde house

A successful film brought the 900 Turbo back to the fore. The symbol of an unfortunate manufacturer who has written important pages in the car

There is no shortage of iconic cars in films, sometimes it is precisely the presence in a cinematographic work that makes them so: just think of how much it meant for Alfa Romeo that the splendid Duetto was the protagonist of The bachelor, led by Dustin Hoffmann. Then there are still different situations, when a missing car reappears in a great film, creating a nostalgia-effect on those who owned it or would have wanted it in the garage. This is the case of the Saab 900 Turbo from 1987, fil rouge in Drive my car winner of the Golden Globe for best foreign film and, in 2021, of the award for best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival. An out of the ordinary car, expression of a decidedly unconventional point of view of a never banal house, even in recent years when most of its models shared the base with those of GM. Saab as an acronym for Svenska Aeroplan AktieBolaget (Swedish Airplanes Joint Stock Company) is a Swedish industrial group founded in 1937 in Trollhättan and still active in various sectors. Saab Automobile AB was instead the automotive division, created in 1945 to exploit the experience gained with civil and military aircraft.

The 99 of 1968 – A revolutionary vision for the time. It immediately materialized in the prototype of the future 92 from 1947 – known as the UrSaab (the “original Saab”). which had a careful study of the bodywork as a priority: the load-bearing body, aerodynamic and with a “teardrop” shape, with fully faired wheels and a characteristic C-pillar, will pass from generation to generation. The road was open, so much so that the following year the plant was converted from the production of airplanes to that of cars, all characterized by the number 9. Just like the 92 – the first production car – or the 96 that marked the debut of Saab AB outside Sweden or the 99 from 1968, totally new compared to the previous ones, essentially based on the 92. A successful model (almost 700 thousand sales up to 1987) and avant-garde, especially on the safety front. In 1969, Saab merges with heavy vehicle manufacturer Scania Vabis: beyond the word Saab Scania in the griffin logo, the new trim works in Saab’s favor. About ten years later, again on the 99, the first turbo engine offered on a large series car debuts (the Bmw 2002 Turbo and the Porsche 911 Turbo had arrived but were niche cars), created thanks to the specific expertise of Scania.

The myth 900 – And here we are at the 900 Turbo of the award-winning film. In 1978, the model replaced the 99 to become Saab’s greatest commercial success, with approximately 950,000 units produced of which nearly 50,000 were convertibles until 1998, and with two distinct series, actually very different from each other. The turbochargers continue to evolve by receiving the first electronic turbocharging management system in ’82. Beyond the line, which remains consistent with the philosophy of the brand and retains the characteristic elements of the ancestors (such as the rear pillar whose shape resembles a hockey stick), the two models are in fact differentiated by the mechanical setting that sees the passage from the longitudinal engine of the 900 called “classic” to the transverse one, due to the change of the platform that arrived with the entry of Saab into the GM Group, which took place in 1990. And here the troubles begin: already in the past, the House – esteemed but very small for the international market – had tried to expand by entering into collaborations with Fiat (the unfortunate Saab 600 was born, ie the Swedish Lancia Delta) but with the spin-off from Scania in 1989 by the Investor fund, ie the new owner, fate was sealed. General Motors buys 51% of the shares for $ 600 million and as agreed, the remaining 49% in 2000 for $ 125 million.

The end – In the 90s, the house managed to maintain a partial autonomy in technological development, but began to adopt platforms from the American giant with the second generation of the 900, arrived in ’94 and replaced four years later by the 9-3. This, together with the 9-5 of ’97 (in turn the heir to the 9000 and which proposes the Wagon bodywork for the first time) represents the swan song – albeit at a high level – for the Saab production, distinguished by the offering almost exclusively supercharged engines. After 2000, everything was tried for the relaunch but without logic: models “taken” from the ranges of other manufacturers, such as the 9-2X (a Subaru Impreza Wagon) and the 9-7X (variant of the contemporary Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV) ; the 9-3 in wagon variant named Sporthatch; BioPower technology to power engines using E85, a fuel consisting of 85% ethanol and 15%. All in vain: in 2008, GM – in serious crisis – put Saab AB up for sale, setting itself two years as a time limit to close it. Incredibly, it brings out the new 9-5 in 2009 which Spyker Cars continues to produce until 2011 before ending up in a whirlwind of ownership changes until the December 19, 2011 bankruptcy filing that led to Saab Automobile going into administration. controlled. There have been attempts to bring the brand back to life, almost always with Chinese capital, but to no avail. Curiosity: the latest is in 2019 when NEVS – the Swedish start-up that had recovered Saab assets in 2012 – announced the start of production of a 9-3 EV in China, with an expected pace of 50,000 cars per year and marketing initially limited to the internal market. Luckily, he chose to offer it under his own brand, also giving up the Saab name for good. A wise choice, respectful of a past made up of cars – the 900 Cabriolet in the lead – which today see prices on the second-hand market rise.

