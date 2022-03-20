Oncological visits, Brothers of Italy denounces serious delays: unacceptable for those who have to face the therapies – Trento

TRENTO. So, black and white, the data really make an impression: last year, for one thing, the percentage of cancer patients who, despite having prostate cancer, were unable to be hospitalized within the 30 days that the general practitioner deemed necessary. , they were just 34%. This means that all the others, that is the vast majority, had to wait in a critical situation, up to 4 months before the hospital took charge of it.

On this issue, that is, the care of those who are more fragile, the council group of the Brothers of Italy wanted to express. «The decrease in the number of cancer patients taken into care during the years of the pandemic – explains the provincial councilor Claudio Cia – does not mean that there are fewer patients, but that unfortunately there has been less prevention and the warning signs have been neglected. For two years we have been hostage to the health emergency, and it would be a real problem if we were in trouble again next fall. In 2019 a certain inadequacy was plausible, this virus was not known and how to deal with it, but now we must be prepared. The agonizing waiting times are so long that at the same time a patient could have a CT scan in Trentino, in Peschiera he was able to do the CT scan, the diagnosis, be operated on and discharged ».

Alessia Ambrosi underlines the importance of the use of monoclonals in the therapy for Covid in cancer subjects, even if the use of this treatment is not very widespread in Trentino, so much so that it is in the penultimate place in Italy.

“In Italy – admits Ambrosi – in the period 2020-2021, about 15 thousand cancers were diagnosed late”. Lastly, Katia Rossato underlines that “even if the waiting lists of cancer patients have been very long for years, Covid has slowed down even more all taking in charge, and this is due to the chronic lack of medical personnel and nurse, who prefers to leave “. Returning to the data, even for breast cancer, in the years 2020 and 2021, only half of the patients were able to be operated on within a month. The number of cancer patients has decreased in recent years: as regards uterine cancer, from 120 patients in 2019 it went to 96 in ’20 and 60 in ’21; as far as rectal cancer is concerned, it went from 50 (’19) to 36 (’20), to 39 (’21). there is no malice “, and that” the health authority and the provincial council have no responsibility “, and that they will speak shortly with the health councilor Segnana. The issue of how to combat the flight of doctors, the lack of staff, the excessive bureaucratic burden on general practitioners, the difficulty in treating those with cancer in time, forcing them to find assistance in Veneto or Lombardy, remains open.

Brothers of Italy continue: “From the data it emerges that it was not possible to intervene while respecting waiting times, due to an objective organizational difficulty, but also due to a lack of vision in the planning of health services and an alarming shortage of personnel, also due to the many suspended sanitary ware ». Even if there are no precise recipes, according to FdI the road passes through “an enhancement of local health care”. And this is also based on the fact that thyroid tumors, treated in peripheral hospitals, have not registered waiting lists. CIA concludes: “In the field of healthcare, at this point it is better to pay more attention to those who work on the front line and less to the managerial aspect”.