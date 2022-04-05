Oncologist of the hospital struck down by illness during the holidays: he was only 46 years old

ROVIGO – Doctor Denis Ciapanna only had 46 years old. He was a esteemed doctor and a kind person. He went off on tiptoe, hit by a sudden illness that left him no way out.

Specialized in Hematology, he had come to Rovigo five years ago, to be part of the team of Onco-Hematology of Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital of Rovigo, inside the Structure simple Department of Hematology of the Department of Internal Medicineled by Dr. Rossella Paolini since 2006.

Dr. Ciapanna arrived in Rovigo after having worked in the Hematology department atNiguarda Hospital in Milan, at the civil hospital of Legnano, at the transfusion center of the Treviglio hospital, as well as, at the beginning of his career, at the hospital of Rho. He also had a master’s degree in haemostasis and thrombosis.

“At this moment – explains the health director of Ulss Polesana Alberto Rigo – he was on vacationbecause he was moving from Rovigo to the ASL of They launch, in Abruzzo, where it was supposed to take up service in mid-April. A great pain for the disappearance of a good doctor and for a sudden death, which in a young subject makes us reflect ».

Doctor Ciapanna was born in Cernusco Sul Naviglio, in the province of Milan, and had graduated and specialized at the University of Medicine of the Lombard capital. He had been a member of the Order of Doctors of Milan since 2002. His family’s roots were from Abruzzo and he had chosen to move to Lanciano, a town of almost 35,000 inhabitants in the province of Chieti, perched on a hill a few kilometers from the sea, in which Asl had already been included, in 2017, in the ranking of the national collective agreement of outpatient specialists in the branch of Hematology. And it is in Lanciano that already this morning, at 10.30, the funeral will be celebrated in the parish church of San Pietro. He leaves his parents, his wife Nicoletta and their still young children, Vincenzo and Raffaele and his sister Valentina, as well as his uncles and other relatives.

There general direction ofUlss 5with a note, he expressed his own condolences for mourning, clinging to “family and colleagues for the untimely death of Dr. Denis Ciapanna, medical director in the discipline of Oncohematology of or Rovigo hospital. Doctor Ciapanna, an esteemed professional, has carried out his work at Ulss Polesana since 2017 making itself appreciated for its human and professional qualities ».

On social media, the news of the painful death of the esteemed doctor has seen numerous gods patients who were followed by him express their pain, as well as more than one health worker at the hospital in Rovigo expressed their condolences for the painful loss. Memories tinged with esteem and affection which follow one another, tracing a flattering profile of a professional who died too young: “A very easy-going and very professional doctor”, “Very good person and very good doctor»,« We will remember her with her inevitable shoulder strap always with her »,« Goodbye doctor, you helped me a lot »,« He was professional and humane »,« A very meticulous and good doctor ».

