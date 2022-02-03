Oncologists, towards a wave of advanced cases for pandemic delays – Health

She is on the alert for the increase in cases of advanced stage cancer, due to the delays in diagnosis and treatment accumulated in the 24 months of the pandemic: “For this, a recovery plan is needed immediately, or an oncology recovery plan, to make up for delays in assistance “. On the eve of World Cancer Day, the World Cancer Day, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology photographs the state of oncology in the country and warns: “Without adequate planning, with the allocation of resources and personnel, oncologies will not be able to deal with the wave of advanced cases estimated in the coming months and years “.

“Today we have to treat patients with more extensive disease. These are the indirect consequences of the pandemic: in 2020 in Italy – says the president Aiom Saverio Cinieri – about 2.5 million fewer screenings were recorded and cancer surgeries were reduced by 18%, while home care is available only in 68% of the centers “. And the concern of oncologists is growing:” In recent weeks, the new wave of the pandemic caused by the Omicron variant is putting the management of the oncology wards in crisis and the scheduled surgical activity has been suspended or slowed down, since intensive care is occupied by patients with Covid. The damage to people affected by cancer is likely to be very serious, as the success of the treatment – he warns – also depends on the short timeframe within which the surgery is performed “.

“The crisis in health care caused by the pandemic can no longer be tackled with impromptu initiatives as has happened so far, based on the opening and closing of wards in relation to the increase in the number of people infected by Covid-19 – says president Aiom – . We ask the Institutions to define a medium and long-term planning on the conservation and implementation of the hospital oncology activity. We suffer in particular from the lack of staff and spaces, it would also be appropriate to understand how most medical oncology treatments are carried out in a day-hospital regime, allowing patients to continue, compatibly with the disease and with the treatments, a lifetime as normal as possible “.