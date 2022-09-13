Onda offers twenty training courses to promote health and well-being

CASTELLO. The Department of Education and Training of the City Council of Onda has presented a new edition of the training courses + Health to train the Ondenses in a playful and healthy way. Thus, in the morning and evening hours, Ondenses will be able to carry out various activities that contribute to developing their personal autonomy and a positive attitude through leisure and training.

In the artistic branch, the participants they will be able to opt for the painting workshops on tiles or on dry rope, among others. In the computer field, they will learn to use the computer or to download the Digital Certificate. They will also be offered the courses sewing, Fit Dance, muscle chain stretching, Yoga, Taichi and Mindfulness. Y As a novelty, the activities of Dance Therapy, Self-Healing and Literacy or Memory will be launched.

In this regard, the Councilor for Education and Training, Estela Badeneshas pointed out that: “We offer the Ondenses a new edition of the training courses + Health, in which physical well-being and psychology are two of the pillars of these 19 courses. With a wide variety, another 4 are added to the traditional courses seeking emotional and physical benefit and increasing our well-being and social skills”.

Pre-registration will be from September 15 to 22 of the same month, and can be done through a form available on the municipal website, in the area of ​​education and training. In this edition, the allocation of places will start from the letter Z, according to the result of the draw published by the Ministry of education, culture and sport. Once the final lists have been prepared, interested persons must formalize their registration within the period from September 28 to October 7, being able to do so electronically, through the electronic headquarters of the municipal website, or in person requesting an appointment through the SAT.

Free Valencian course at Casal Jove

In addition, Onda will offer a new free training course in the Valencian language at an advanced level. An online training that will begin on September 28 and will last until December 21 on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In it, the Ondenses will be able to specialize in the language, preparing for the tests of the Qualifying Board of Coneixements de Valencià (JQCV).

In this line, the Department of Youth has promoted a training, mostly practical, to improve the level of Valencian in the participants and that they know how to function, above all, in the oral field, although without forgetting writing and reading, which They will work through theoretical content, always encouraging participation. In this sense, the deputy mayor of the area of ​​Youth, Innovation and Libraries, Vincent Bou, has stated: “We are committed to quality training that helps Ondenses to achieve their certification.”

Those interested in taking the training will be able to register, starting on Wednesday, September 14, through a form, on the website Joventut.onda.es.