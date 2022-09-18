Health

Onda works for the health and well-being of its neighbors – Castellón

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

The Department of Education and Training of the City Council of Onda has presented a new edition of the + Salut training courses with a complete program and with the aim of training the people of Onda in a playful and healthy way, where well-being and health are the main protagonists .

Thus, in the morning and evening hours, Ondenses will be able to carry out various activities that contribute to developing their personal autonomy and a positive attitude through leisure and training.

In the artistic branch, the participants will be able to opt for the painting workshops on tiles or dry rope, among others. In the computer field, they will learn to use the computer or to download the Digital Certificate. The sewing, Fit Dance, muscle chain stretching, Yoga, Tai Chi and Mindfulness courses will also be offered again. And as a novelty, the activities of Dance Therapy, Self-Healing and Literacy or Memory will be launched.

In this regard, the Councilor for Education and Training, Estela Badenes, has pointed out that: “We offer Ondenses a new edition of the + Salut training courses, in which physical and psychological well-being are two of the pillars of these 19 courses. With a wide variety, another 4 are added to the traditional courses seeking emotional and physical benefit and increasing our well-being and social skills”.

Pre-registration and process of granting places

Source link

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

how to achieve patient well-being

14 hours ago

Quick Guide to Health and Safety in Natural Emergencies

16 hours ago

The Gregorio Marañón Hospital humanizes Nuclear Medicine through art

17 hours ago

Foreign doctors: Spain, engine of attraction

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button