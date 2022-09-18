Onda works for the health and well-being of its neighbors – Castellón

The Department of Education and Training of the City Council of Onda has presented a new edition of the + Salut training courses with a complete program and with the aim of training the people of Onda in a playful and healthy way, where well-being and health are the main protagonists .

Thus, in the morning and evening hours, Ondenses will be able to carry out various activities that contribute to developing their personal autonomy and a positive attitude through leisure and training.

In the artistic branch, the participants will be able to opt for the painting workshops on tiles or dry rope, among others. In the computer field, they will learn to use the computer or to download the Digital Certificate. The sewing, Fit Dance, muscle chain stretching, Yoga, Tai Chi and Mindfulness courses will also be offered again. And as a novelty, the activities of Dance Therapy, Self-Healing and Literacy or Memory will be launched.

In this regard, the Councilor for Education and Training, Estela Badenes, has pointed out that: “We offer Ondenses a new edition of the + Salut training courses, in which physical and psychological well-being are two of the pillars of these 19 courses. With a wide variety, another 4 are added to the traditional courses seeking emotional and physical benefit and increasing our well-being and social skills”.

Pre-registration and process of granting places

Pre-registration will be from September 15 to 22 of the same month, and can be done through a form available on the municipal website, in the area of ​​education and training.

In this edition, the allocation of places will start from the letter Z, according to the result of the draw published by the Ministry of education, culture and sport.

Once the final lists have been prepared, interested persons must formalize their registration within the period from September 28 to October 7, being able to do so electronically, through the electronic headquarters of the municipal website, or in person by requesting an appointment through of the SAT.