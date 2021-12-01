one analyst predicts an attack on $ 60,000

On December 1, Bitcoin (BTC) welcomed the opening of the US markets with a bang, plotting a rise above $ 59,000.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Analyst: $ 56,000 could be the new support

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD gained 3% in one hour on Wednesday, undoing much of the losses recorded overnight.

The previous day, the pair had hit $ 59,000 in a similar move before giving up and returning to local lows of $ 56,700 on Bitstamp.

According to Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe, the hopes of a new Bitcoin attack against the solid resistance at $ 60,000.

“Did you buy the reversal at $ 56,000 in Bitcoin? It could attack the highs at $ 60,000. “

As Cointelegraph reported, the $ 60,000 zone now represents the resistance level to be conquered and protected to ensure bullish continuation.

Recent events appear to make this scenario less likely in the near term as resistance intensifies and support at lower levels evaporates.

Similar to what happened a few months ago with the low of $ 30,000, however, hopes remain that the $ 50,000 will continue to form the decisive line of defense.

“The wall has disappeared. Either they have finished accumulating (even the $ 30,000 wall was gone), or the VolQ is right. “

Meanwhile, the November close marked the first mistake in a well-known BTC price performance forecast model. The PlanB analyst’s floor model was predicted to be priced at $ 98,000 at the end of the month.

Ethereum less than 5% from its all-time high

Altcoins have taken advantage of Bitcoin’s recent rally, with daily gains of up to 6% among cryptocurrencies in the top 10 in terms of market cap.

Ether (ETH) is back near $ 5,000, rally accompanied by continued strength in the pair against Bitcoin.

On December 1st, ETH / BTC reached 0.083 BTC, the highest level since May and not far from the area visited in 2018.

ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) weekly chart. Source: TradingView

“ETH is only 5% away from new all-time highs,” he pointed out the trader and analyst Rekt Capital.