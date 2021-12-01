News

one analyst predicts an attack on $ 60,000

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read

On December 1, Bitcoin (BTC) welcomed the opening of the US markets with a bang, plotting a rise above $ 59,000.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Analyst: $ 56,000 could be the new support

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD gained 3% in one hour on Wednesday, undoing much of the losses recorded overnight.

The previous day, the pair had hit $ 59,000 in a similar move before giving up and returning to local lows of $ 56,700 on Bitstamp.

According to Cointelegraph collaborator Michaël van de Poppe, the hopes of a new Bitcoin attack against the solid resistance at $ 60,000.

“Did you buy the reversal at $ 56,000 in Bitcoin? It could attack the highs at $ 60,000. “

As Cointelegraph reported, the $ 60,000 zone now represents the resistance level to be conquered and protected to ensure bullish continuation.

Recent events appear to make this scenario less likely in the near term as resistance intensifies and support at lower levels evaporates.

Similar to what happened a few months ago with the low of $ 30,000, however, hopes remain that the $ 50,000 will continue to form the decisive line of defense.

“The wall has disappeared. Either they have finished accumulating (even the $ 30,000 wall was gone), or the VolQ is right. “

Meanwhile, the November close marked the first mistake in a well-known BTC price performance forecast model. The PlanB analyst’s floor model was predicted to be priced at $ 98,000 at the end of the month.

Ethereum less than 5% from its all-time high

Altcoins have taken advantage of Bitcoin’s recent rally, with daily gains of up to 6% among cryptocurrencies in the top 10 in terms of market cap.

Related: Ethereum approaches a new ATH, but derivatives data reflects mixed emotions

Ether (ETH) is back near $ 5,000, rally accompanied by continued strength in the pair against Bitcoin.

On December 1st, ETH / BTC reached 0.083 BTC, the highest level since May and not far from the area visited in 2018.

ETH / BTC Weekly Chart (Bitstamp)
ETH / BTC (Bitstamp) weekly chart. Source: TradingView

ETH is only 5% away from new all-time highs,he pointed out the trader and analyst Rekt Capital.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“House of fakes and cowards”

3 weeks ago

Emily Ratajkowski vs Robin Thicke: “Blurred Lines and those harassment …”

October 4, 2021

Cryptocurrencies: Mastercard bets on Bitcoin with credit cards

November 1, 2021

Loretta Goggi: “I’m looking for the right idea for my own show”

October 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button