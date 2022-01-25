One billion euros to radical mosques: Islamic money that changes the EU

Women and girls walking with downcast eyes, hidden under full veils that barely show their faces, halal butchers, makeshift mosques in the basement, Koran lessons at school, shops that sell faceless dolls to comply with the requirements of theIslam radical, restaurants that provide special spaces to accommodate the female gender. These are scenes that can now be seen in the districts of cities and metropolises of the Old Continent, from Berlin to Marseille, from Brussels to Rome, from Stockholm to Roubaix.

It is Europe that is changing face, also thanks to the funds that come from the petromonarchies of the Gulf. Over 770 million euros, those distributed by Qatar between 2004 and 2019 to 288 radical organizations in the West in the form of “humanitarian aid”. Collecting documents revealing money transfers from Eid Charity tills at mosques half of Europe is the Middle East Forum, an American think tank founded in the 1990s by the Neocon journalist and historian, Daniel Pipes.

The shadow of al Qaeda and Isis

The Sheikh Eid Bin Mohammad Al Thani Charitable Association, better known as Eid Charity, is a Qatari semi-governmental organization that another think thank, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace describes it as “the largest and most influential humanitarian organization in the world controlled by the Salafists“. Its founder, Abd Al Rahman Nuaimi, is said to be linked to al Qaeda. And in 2013 he was on the US government’s terrorist list.

Yet, the study center points out, the Eid Charity has so far enjoyed total impunity at the international level, sending financing to a number of Muslim institutions and personalities linked to radical Islam. In Sweden, for example, the Örebro mosque received 2.4 million dollars from the Qatari foundation between 2007 and 2016. And it does not matter if there was a recruiter of theIsis, arrested in 2015.

Another Swedish mosque that praised the conquest of Mosul by the Islamic Caliphate, that of Gävle, was subsidized by Doha with one million euros. The same amounts also arrived in France to be distributed to a number of organizations linked to the Muslim Brothers. Mosques, institutes, study centers and multifunctional spaces such as the An-Nour center in Mulhouse. An avant-garde structure where around the maxi prayer room revolve a space dedicated to cultural events, swimming pools, gyms, wellness centers, shops and restaurants: all strictly “halal”. The goal, noted some French journalists, is to create “self-sufficient micro societies in Europe”, centered on Islamic orthodoxy.

In Germany, the Al Muhsinin mosque in Bonn, where radical preachers encouraged the faithful to go “to al Qaeda training camps”, would have received 400 thousand dollars from Qatar through the association Arabischer Kulturverein. The same association sorted the money to another German “Salafist hub”, the Assalam mosque in Essen, frequented by soldiers from the Caliphate like Silvio K, who on more than one occasion threatened to strike Germany. In 2009, another faithful from the same mosque was repatriated by the authorities after being found in possession of instructions to build a rudimentary device.

In the Netherlands, Eid Charity contributed 1.1 million euros to the financing of the Al Furqaan mosque in Eindhoven, frequented by the “Hamburg cell” involved in the 9/11 attacks. The list is long and also includes a number of cultural and religious associations and centers of the mold Salafist in Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the “Cultural Renaissance ofSaudi Arabia“is now being advertised on the Financial Times, of which the reign of Mohammed Bin Salman al Saud, through the Ithra cultural center, has become a “content partner”. A real promotional campaign for the “cultural renaissance” of the country, which goes “from fashion to literature”. Too bad that, in the shadow of Mecca, there are still too many denied rights.