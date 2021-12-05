One billion for social Truth, Trump goes to war with Facebook and Twitter – Il Tempo





“Follow the Truth”, find out “what is really happening”, “find your friends, chat and share”. Donald Trump’s social platform is warming up. It is called Truth social, and it is proposed as the anti-Twitter and Facebook after the ban by the former president of the United States from the most popular platforms in the wake of the assault of groups of his supporters in the American Congress on January 6 last. The app is available for pre-order on the app stores and the latest financial news bouncing from the US suggests a declaration of war by the tycoon against the giants of Silicon Valley, Mark Zuckerberg in the lead.





The new social media company launched by Donald Trump together with its partner Digital world acquisition, in fact, announces that it has grossed one billion dollars from institutional investors. The company launched in October – the Trump media and technology group – is working on creating the new social platform called ‘Truth social’. Trump’s company’s plan is to become a publicly traded company in a merger with Digital world. acquisition. The identity of the investors has not yet been specified, but from the Trump galaxy it has been pointed out that the money will come from a diverse group after the merger.

The sum will add to the $ 293 million raised by Digital Word in September. The plan of Trump’s social media company is to go public through the merger with the World Acquisition, which is a special purpose acquisition company (Spac), i.e. a company created with the sole purpose of buying a private company and bringing it on the stock exchange, shortening the times to sell the shares to the public.





After the removal of Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, many of his supporters had spilled over to other platforms, above all the free information app Parler, a reference point for the “non-mainstream”. Then the descent into the social field of The Donald.







