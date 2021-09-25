One Bitcoin transaction produces more e-waste than two iPhones. I study

THE Bitcoin they are an environmental danger: in addition to using large quantities of energy, they increase the waste on the planet, and the situation is getting worse. A new study, yet another, has calculated the “true price” of cryptocurrencies, showing that carrying out a Bitcoin transaction produces more electronic waste than disposing of two iPhones.

The work, published on Resources, Conservation and Recycling and conducted by Digiconomist, The Netherlands, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, has calculated the enormous price of this currency which is becoming more and more widespread in finance. Price that, unfortunately, we pay anyway.

Titling their own research The growing problem of Bitcoin e-waste, scientists are launching a new alert: Bitcoins threaten the planet, increasing this type of waste, which is particularly impactful.

Electronic waste is a huge environmental problem: made up of many different materials, sometimes toxic, they are hardly recycled due to various factors, including the difficulty of recovering useful ones (albeit a great many) because they are “stuck” in structures (PCs, mobile phones, tablets and other) not assembled in order to make recovery easy.

With very heavy environmental repercussions, the countries of advanced economies cannot do without such equipment which, however, to be built, exploit the planet to the limit, also creating many crises since these resources are largely concentrated outside the Europe, often in countries with political and social instability.

And in all of this comes the Bitcoins.

Bitcoin’s increasing power consumption has sparked a passionate debate over the sustainability of the digital currency – the authors write – Yet, most studies so far have ignored that their lifecycle spans an increasing amount of short-lived hardware that could exacerbate the growth of global e-waste

The researchers, in particular, have developed a methodology for estimating Bitcoin’s e-waste and have shown that a single cryptocurrency transaction produces 272 grams of e-waste, equal to weight of two iPhones being thrown away.

Scaling up to one year, a value of 30.7 kton is reached, comparable to the amount of waste derived from small IT and telecommunication equipment produced by a state such as the Netherlands.

At the highest Bitcoin price levels seen in early 2021, the annual amount of e-waste could grow beyond 64.4 kton in the medium term. Furthermore, the demand for the necessary hardware is already heavily interfering with the global semiconductor supply chain today.

To the energy waste, already highlighted in numerous previous studies, is therefore also added that of waste.

But all this, at least for now, does not seem to be being remedied.

