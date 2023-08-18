Entertainment

One by one: all the films that will be screened at Cine Municipal Select

Wonderwall (dir. Joe Massot)

An eccentric professor has a beautiful and trendy model (Penny Lane) as her neighbor. The Professor spies on her through a hole in the wall. Gradually, he loses his mind and confuses fantasy with reality and his whole world changes radically.

The King’s Movie (Director Carlos Sorin)

Saturday 19 | 8:30 pm.

map wheel In this sixteenth ceremony he will project “king’s movieThe first feature film by renowned filmmaker Carlos Sorin, who studied for a few years in the 1960s at the famous La Plata School of Cinematography (1955–1978 and 1993–∞, current FDA Audiovisual Arts Department).

A film director began production on a film based on the legendary story of Oreille Antoine de Tonnes, a French citizen who in 1860 proclaimed himself king of Patagonia and Araucania. Behind-the-scenes footage of filming, with financial and technical problems and cast abandonments, begins to weave a series of parallels with the film’s subject matter.

Sunday 20 | 8:30 pm.

The Sweetest Thing (Director Roger Kumble)

Alluring Christina Walters (Cameron Diaz), unexpectedly and after years of avoiding serious relationships with men, runs into her soulmate Pete (Thomas Jane) on a night out. But when Kristina learns Pete has left town the next morning, Kristina and her best friend Courtney (Christina Applegate) set out to find him, but they encounter many setbacks on their journey.

Tuesday 22 | 8:30 pm.

The Shape of the Jungle (dir. Gonzalo Melid)

Silvia and Andres, two brothers who live with their grandfather in a house in the middle of the woods, during one night unleash the wrath of a dark entity that will relentlessly follow them until it catches up with them. The children must use the entity’s weaknesses to survive until dawn and thus free themselves from the curse.

Wednesday 23 | 8:30 pm.

North by Northwest (dir Alfred Hitchcock)

Due to a misunderstanding, an advertising executive, Roger O. Thornhill is mistaken by the spies for a government agent named George Kaplan. Kidnapped by three men and taken to a mansion where he is interrogated, he manages to escape before they can kill him. But when he returns home the next day with the police, he is in for a surprise.

