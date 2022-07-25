One by one: all the Marvel and DC announcements at Comic Con 2022
Monday 25.7.2022
–
Last update – 7:56
After many rumors about upcoming Marvel projects and their explosion as part of Disney, the company led by Kevin Feige finally announced a series of important productions at its San Diego Comic panel.
With 2022 all that will hit the big screen for years to come. Among them, there are two sequels to its most important saga: Avengers.
While on the DC side, some previews of their next projects were made, but no important revelation.
In addition, there were interesting appearances such as “The Rock” Johnson in the skin of the antihero Black Adam.
What does Marvel present?
Kevin Feige announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the last of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with a release date for November of this year) and that the tape that will start Phase 5 will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will arrive in February 2023, with Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang.
From the hand of Daredevil: Born Again, the character played by Charlie Cox will have his own series on Disney +. This production will have a total of 18 episodes and will star the same actor along with Vincent D’Onofrio. It will be released in 2024.
One thing to keep in mind is that this acclaimed character will appear in She-Hulk, one of the next shows on the streaming platform.
On the other hand, what the public already knew was confirmed: Anthony Mackie will have his solo movie as Captain America in Captain America: New World Order. Its premiere is scheduled for May 2024.
Thunderbolts is one of the most anticipated announcements. The movie about antiheroes, which would come to dethrone DC’s Suicide Squad, will hit the big screen. After many rumours, it was finally confirmed that it will be part of Phase 5 and that it will be released in July 2024.
Regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn, director of the film, announced at the panel that this third installment will mean the end of an era for these characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Some stories have an end, but it doesn’t mean everyone dies,” he explained about it.
The film will hit theaters in May 2023 and will feature new characters such as High Evolutionary (the film’s main villain, played by Chukwudi Iwuji) and fans will also see Baby Rocket.
In addition to the live action announcements, it also announced animated productions that will soon arrive on the streaming service such as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies and new seasons of What If…?
While the I Am Groot series of animated shorts will arrive on Disney+ on August 10.
It was also confirmed that the second season of Loki will arrive on the streaming platform sometime in 2023, with no confirmed date. While Blade, Echo, Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos will also arrive in the same year.
By 2024, fans will be able to see the new Fantastic Four movie in theaters, which will arrive specifically in the month of November. And in 2025 the following titles will arrive: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2) and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7); These are two extremely important films for fans of the saga that began with Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, among others.
In addition, the aforementioned study baptized as The Multiverse Saga all the films that are included between Phase 4 and Phase 6 of its cinematographic universe, so the Multiverse will continue to be present after having opened the doors in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
What does DC present?
The first trailer for the Shazam! sequel was shown, with Zachary Levi and Asher Angel back in the cast. There, the superhero and company must face the Daughters of Atlas and a bunch of mythical creatures to save the Earth. It will arrive in December this year.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave the present at the event and made a star appearance. There, a trailer for the film was revealed, which will tell the story of an antihero who, 5,000 years after being endowed with omnipotent powers from the ancient gods, manages to escape from his prison and return to a modern world. The film arrives in October this year.