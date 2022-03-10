One by one, what are the companies that left Russia

American companies Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald’s and Starbucks announced on Tuesday the withdrawal from Russia. But they are not the only ones, more than 50 companies from around the world have already left Vladimir Putin’s country. The offensive on Ukraine found almost total financial isolation as its counterpart, and it is the United States that is leading this initiative.

The list is long and grows with the passing of days, until last week companies like Google, Visa, Mastercard, Disney, Netflix and several car companies had already decided to leave Russia. Yesterday, other important ones were added, such as Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Pepsi and McDonald’s.

In the last hours three more were added: Heineken, TV Discovery and Universal Music Group. In this way, so far this week there are already seven that have announced the closure of their operations, either momentarily or permanently.

One by one all the companies

Heineken: The Dutch brewery joined the exodus of companies this Wednesday. The company said that will stop producing, advertising and selling its beer brand in Russia. In addition, he expressed his support for the Ukrainian people and described the war launched by the Russian government as ‘unprovoked and totally unjustified attack’‘.

TVDiscovery: announced via a statement that he decided “suspend the transmission of all its channels and services in Russia starting Wednesday night.

Universal Music Group: suspended its operations and closed its offices in Russia as of Tuesday night.

Coca Cola: “Our hearts go out to the people who are enduring the inconceivable effects of these tragic events. in Ukraine,” The Coca-Cola Company said in a statement. The company received heavy pressure via Twitter via the hashtag: #BoycottCocaCola.

McDonald’s: “We cannot ignore unnecessary human suffering”. The hashtag #BoycottMcDonalds also trended on Twitter over the weekend and on Monday. The fast-food company, which arrived in Moscow in 1990, announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close its roughly 850 restaurants in Russia.

Manzana: Suspended both its business and the Apple Pay payments app. Russian customers looking to purchase an Apple product they will no longer be able to do so from the brand’s website. In addition, the App Store will no longer allow applications from the Russian network RT and the Sputnik agency to be downloaded outside of Russia. And it stopped exporting products intended to be sold on the Russian market, such as the iPhone or iPad.

starbucks: will temporarily close hundreds of stores in Russia. The company announced its departure through a message issued by Kevin Johnson, its CEO. It is a decision that could affect about two thousand workers, despite the fact that the company promised to continue supporting them.

Pepsico: The multinational food, snack and beverage corporation has joined the initiative and announced that it will also suspend all sales in Russia. The company will suspend all capital investments, advertising and promotional activities and will stop its operations in Ukraine.

Instagram: blocked Russian propaganda. On its corporate blog, the company announced that it was “hiding information about people’s followers” for Russian and Ukrainian private accounts.

WarnerMedia: the owner of the CNN News Network sent its journalists to report live from Ukraine, but suspended the shipments and presentations of New Materials on its streaming channels and in Russian cinemas.

Disney Co.: “Due to the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we suspend the release of films in Russia, including Pixar’s upcoming ‘Turning Red’,” one of the world’s largest entertainment companies said in a statement.

Netflix: The leader in streaming channels also announced that it was suspending its shipments to Russia. But since it has an associate contract with the Russian signal “Channel One” it cannot completely lift the service. Yes it has stopped adding new submissions.

TikTok and Snapchat: Social networks restricted their presence in the country that invaded Ukraine. In addition, the first prevents RT, the Russian network from accessing their material or reaching Tik Tok. And the second stopped operating in Russia and Belarus.

Spotify: You canceled the option to pay for the service. In addition, it closed its Russian office indefinitely. Like Google and Apple, it has removed all RT and Sputnik content from its platform.

Nike: closed its stores. In addition, the company disabled online product purchases in Russia because it cannot guarantee delivery to customers in the country, the brand explained on its Russian website.

H&M: temporarily closed its stores in Ukraine. From the company they alluded to security reasons and that the company temporarily stopped its sales in Russia.

Automotive companies such as Ford and General Motors: one stopped producing in the factory that it has in conjunction with the Russian company Sollers. And the other suspended the export of 3,000 vehicles to Russia.

shell: Anglo-Dutch company Shell will stop buying gas and oil from Russia and will close its gas stations in that country, announced Tuesday through a statement. In addition, he “apologized” for having purchased Russian hydrocarbons after the invasion of Ukraine. He also put on hold the project to develop Liquefied Natural Gas in Russia and an investment of which he owns 50% for prospecting in Siberian fields.

In addition, it is considering stopping buying oil and gas from Russia. It is the main foreign currency income from the export of these “commodities”.

Visa and MasterCard: They blocked a number of Russian financial institutions from their network. Both They do not accept transactions from Russian banks nor will they operate with vendors or Kremlin ATMs.. And Russian credit cards will no longer work abroad and those issued abroad will no longer work in Russia.

Twitter and Facebook: The Russian Internet regulator ordered this Friday to block access to social networks Facebook and Twitter. It is alleged that Mark Zuckerberg’s platform, in turn, restricts Russian media on his platform.

PayPal: Blocked all outgoing payments from Russia. Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhalio Fedorov tweeted: “We received a letter from @Dan_Schulman, CEO of PayPal. So now it’s official: PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukrainian aggression.”

More companies that left or suspended their activity in Russia:

Linkedin, Boeing, Adobe, Intel, Maersk, Fedex, Ericsson, Jaguar, Lenovo, Nestlé, Harley Davidson, HP, Dropbox. Nintendo, Sony and Playstashion and Metro, among others.

