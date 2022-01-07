one Christian sentenced to death, the other released from prison





Christmas Mass in the Cathedral of Sain John in Peshawar, Pakistan – Ansa

The accusation of blasphemy returns to be the protagonist in Pakistan already in the first days of the new year, with two Christians accused of this crime whose cases are having different outcomes. In the first, Nadeem Samson was released on bail after his defense attorney, Saif-ul-Malook, demonstrated to the Lahore court that an economic dispute was at the basis of the charges. Samson was arrested in November 2017 and it took four years behind bars for him to arrive at the Supreme Court judgment. A result for which the credit also goes to Malook, former defender of Christians accused of blasphemy, including Asia Bibi, sentenced to death and finally released at the end of 2018 after almost nine years in prison.

The position of the second Christian involved in the same crime is more difficult, in his case because he would have sent text messages with blasphemous content from a mobile phone. 58-year-old Zafar Bhatti was sentenced to death by the Rawalpindi Court of Appeal after nearly 10 years of detention and a first life sentence in 2017. Bhatti has been in poor health for some time, but has not been granted house arrest or hospitalization. Furthermore, for a measure that excludes the lawyers of Rawalpindi from blasphemy cases, no one is able to defend it. In October 2021 the High Court magistrate appointed to judge him had asked for the first sentence to be revised in a pejorative sense, substituting the death penalty for the prison one. Now he will have to resort to the judiciary again.

In the year ending, Pakistan once again seemed to show only the image of a vast and populous nation victim of its own extremisms and contradictions. Oriented to the affirmation of the role of a great Islamic country on the outside and unable to guarantee its citizens well-being and prospects, ghettoizing or persecuting its own minorities. In essence, failing to respect its own original identity and its Constitution. Just the articles of the Criminal Code that make up the “anti-blasphemy law” they continued to prove to be an insurmountable obstacle to any attempt to identify a new horizon of coexistence between majority and minorities. A law that, in addition to devastating the lives of Christians and other minority religious entities, often also heavily affects Muslims themselves. But now, for many, the “wind can change”. The debate on its legitimacy with regard to the use in areas other than the strict defense of the honor of the majority faith has been open for some time, as a parliamentary path to arrive at a new definition of the crime of blasphemy, of its areas of application and penis.

A debate is also open within Pakistani Islam (mostly Sunni) and between some sectors of this and the representatives of Anglican, Catholic, Protestant, Hindu and Sikh minorities. A dialogue that remains active but whose results are more encouraging to continue the path than applied. This was remembered by a conference that on December 3, in Rawalpindi, compared representatives of various faiths but where also the voices of eminent Islamic personalities indicated that change is possible. Touching an essential tool in guaranteeing the submission of Christians such as the “anti-blasphemy law”, the association of political and social commitment of minorities APMA, organizer of the event, underlined thatThe final document that Pakistan is «a country where there is a strong increase of cases of blasphemy has produced in recent years an increase in brutal attitudes “, but also where” all people who share the same ideals must place themselves on the same level of harmony, peace and justice. They must accept the truth and commit themselves to it with clear and wise actions, without distinguishing but majority or minority in a country where everyone shares the same Pakistani citizenship ».

Paul Bhatti – Ansa

This “unity in diversity” was underlined by Paul Bhatti, leader of APMA and brother of Shahbaz Bhatti, minister assassinated in March 2011 as before him, in early January of the same year, the Muslim governor of the province of Punjab, Salman Taseer who he had publicly defended Asia Bibi’s innocence. Two political personalities who paid with their lives for the defense of the right of minorities to security and equality already identified by the “father of the country” Muhammad Ali Jinnah. For Bhatti “coexistence is possible and Muslims themselves are supporters, but like us they too struggle to overcome extremism and hatred that derive, rather than from a shared” feeling “in the country, from the exploitation by some groups of poverty, widespread disillusionment and ignorance “.

On the other hand, many Islamic scholars in Pakistan agree that the criminalization of blasphemy (and apostasy) has more of a political than religious motivation and if the Quran does not call for punishment for the sacrilegious, political authoritarianism which has played so much in the country, has instead made it a charter to gain consensus and control. It is from this awareness and its diffusion that a consciousness not only favorable to integration and justice, but also necessary for a stronger and more developed Pakistan can grow. It may take time but initiatives like that of Rawalpindi are sparks necessary to activate this process, emphasizes Paul Bhatti. “Despite everything and at the end of a 2021 made even more difficult by the pandemic that has further ghettoized the less favored groups, the coming year will have to be open to hope and we committed Catholics remain confident”.