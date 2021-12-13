One Christmas present a day: -12

For some years now, when December arrives, we have been squeezing our brains to give some ideas to those who want (or must, forced by circumstances) to make Christmas gifts. A Christmas present a day, every day for a month, until December 24th. If that’s not your thing, we’ll try again tomorrow. If tomorrow is not going to work for you, remember that there is always the Flanagin motion.

Among the things we discovered this year following the Tokyo Olympics is that cardboard furniture is not only a valid and more sustainable option than others for furnishing homes, but that it can also be more resistant than it is. Images. To show how much are resistant, the Italian company Sekkei, which has been producing cardboard furniture since it was born in 2016, has done some tests using a baseball bat, a hammer and several liters of water. Having established that it is durable furniture, therefore, and assuming that the person you want to give a gift to has space in the house and a sufficiently minimalist taste, a cardboard piece of furniture could be an interesting Christmas gift.

In Sekkei’s catalog there are armchairs, tables, bedside tables, or even smaller objects such as frames, computer stands and Christmas tree balls: all made of cardboard and all quite beautiful to look at. There is also a children’s home (at a discount of 79 euros) and a dog kennel (60 euros). Some things can also be found on Amazon, with slightly higher prices and delivery in time for Christmas. Others are discounted on the Sekkei website, such as the walnut-colored Modena armchair, finished with birch wood, which these days costs 160 euros instead of 299. Instead, if you choose a Parigi chair (100 euros), here you can see how it is been done. On the site, shipping is free for the entire month of December.

***

Disclaimer: with some of the sites linked in the Consumerism section the post has an affiliation and gets a small share of the revenue, with no price changes. But you can also google for the same things. If you want to know more of these links, here is a long explanation.