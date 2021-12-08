One Christmas present a day: -17

For some years now, when December arrives, we have been squeezing our brains to give some ideas to those who want (or must, forced by circumstances) to make Christmas gifts. A Christmas present a day, every day for a month, until December 24th. If that’s not your thing, we’ll try again tomorrow. If tomorrow is not going to work for you, remember that there is always the Flanagin motion.

Padel is a sport that derives from tennis, but it is simpler, less tiring and in a couple of games you reach a level sufficient to have fun. An editor who plays with it says that “it is to tennis as minigolf is to golf”. It was born in Mexico, but lately, partly coinciding with the pandemic, it has spread a lot in Italy: in the last three years alone the agonists have gone from about 7 thousand to 60 thousand and the number of fields to play has quintupled. It is not so unlikely, therefore, that among the people you want to give a gift for Christmas there is one who has recently discovered this sport. Or, if that person is you, maybe you are looking for a way to encourage less motivated partners, friends or colleagues to come and play with you, since for a game it takes four.

Either way, a racket could be a welcome gift. In fact, to play padel you need a racket with a stiff plate: you can usually rent it together with the court for a surcharge, but in the long run it can become expensive not to have your own. On the Decathlon website there are several, round, water drop and diamond shaped, with prices ranging from 30 to 250 euros. To choose it you have to rely on the level of experience of the person who will use it: here is a guide to orient yourself.

The history of padel, which knows a bit of legend but is also confirmed by the federations, began in the courtyard of a house in Acapulco, Mexico, where Enrique Corcuera, a well-known local entrepreneur, lived. In the 1970s, Corcuera had a small playground that ended up against a wall, on which he and his guests enjoyed throwing and catching tennis balls. Over time, partly because the balls always ended up in the neighbor’s yard, partly to create something more definitive, Corcuera built two new walls behind the short sides of his small tennis court and invented a game of his own. . The peculiarity of the padel in fact is that the ball can bounce off the walls, but never directly, and cannot make more than one bounce on the ground.

