One Christmas present a day: -18

For some years now, when December arrives, we have been squeezing our brains to give some ideas to those who want (or must, forced by circumstances) to make Christmas gifts.

In Chocolate Factory, a very famous book by Roald Dahl that has become a classic Christmas movie – whether you choose the version with Gene Wilder or the more recent one with Johnny Depp – the protagonist, Charlie, is one of the lucky children who find a golden ticket in a bar of chocolate to visit Willy Wonka’s sweet factory. Those who are fond of this film might appreciate the idea of ​​the Charlotte Dusart chocolate shop, which for Christmas has hidden in two limited edition “elf tablets” some golden tickets that are reminiscent of those of the Chocolate Factory. In this case, whoever finds them will not win a tour in Charlotte Dusart’s laboratory – something you can still peek at online -, but a box of her chocolates, plus of course the thrill of being one of the two winners.

Charlotte Dusart is a Belgian chocolate shop with a shop in Milan whose window stands out because each chocolate looks like a small colorful work of art and, most importantly, the taste does not disappoint. In addition to the tablet of the elves, the shop has thought of other compositions for a Christmas collection: those from Milan can choose between chocolate in the shape of trees, Christmas balls or Santa Claus with prices from 12 to 50 euros, while those who live elsewhere can order online the 35 euro tree-shaped box, with gianduia, cremino, pistachio and Baileys chocolates, among others. But even traditional boxes of chocolates will still cut a good figure.

Keep in mind that the chocolate pralines are to be consumed within three weeks so, if you order them these days, just in time for Christmas: the shop has made it known that it should be able to take orders to be delivered in time until December 15th, but it is always better not to wait until the last minute. If in doubt, we recommend that you monitor the store’s Instagram profile.

***

