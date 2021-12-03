One Christmas present a day: -22

For some years now, when December arrives, we have been squeezing our brains to give some ideas to those who want (or must, forced by circumstances) to make Christmas gifts. A Christmas present a day, every day for a month, until December 24th. If that’s not your thing, we’ll try again tomorrow. If tomorrow is not going to work for you, remember that there is always the Flanagin motion.

When you are looking for fragrances to perfume the closets and drawers of the house, usually what you will find are bags filled with lavender. An editor who just can’t stand lavender was so relieved to find something different and with much more choice, that she decided to give it to everyone and propose it as an idea for this column.

This is the Mami Milano shop, which specializes in laundry and household products and sells cotton bags to be filled with “pearls” of different fragrances: “white flowers”, “vanilla and orchid”, “argan” and others from more evocative names, such as “spring air”, “breeze” and “cotton clouds”. A 150 ml jar of pearls costs € 7.40, while a pack of 4 bags costs € 5: so with just over € 12 the gift is done.

Shipping costs are free for orders over 49 euros, otherwise they cost 4.50 euros. The kit of pearls and bags is also available on Amazon for 15 euros, with free shipping.

The editor who has been using them for a few months has been satisfied with them even filling the bag less than recommended. It is a gift suitable for tidy people, for those who have a new home or wardrobe or in general for those who think they can appreciate the fact of opening the wardrobe and smell a good scent. Not necessarily lavender.

Mami Milano also sells many other products, such as drops to perfume laundry, sprays for clothes and things for cleaning or the bathroom, among others. Again some are on Amazon, but with the free shipping costs they are cheaper on the seller’s site. In case you want to give – or give yourself – something else, such as an air freshener, on the site you can take a test to find a fragrance suitable for your (or others’) tastes.

***

Disclaimer: with some of the sites linked in the Consumerism section the post has an affiliation and gets a small share of the revenue, with no price changes. But you can also google for the same things. If you want to know more of these links, here is a long explanation.