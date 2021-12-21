One Christmas present a day: -4

For some years now, when December arrives, we have been squeezing our brains to give some ideas to those who want (or must, forced by circumstances) to make Christmas gifts. A Christmas present a day, every day for a month, until December 24th. If that’s not your thing, we’ll try again tomorrow. If tomorrow is not going to work for you, remember that there is always the Flanagin motion.

In November on Disney + it came out The Beatles: Get Back, an eight-hour documentary by director Peter Jackson about when – for the first time in over two years and for the last time in their history – the Beatles spent several days all together recording their latest songs. The documentary is essentially the montage of a selection of 60 hours of unseen films and 150 hours of unheard of audio recordings, most of which had remained preserved in a vault for over half a century. Since it came out, the criticism has expressed itself very favorably and the people who have seen it, for example in the editorial staff of the Post, they’ve been talking about it for days. If you have a music lover among your loved ones who has not yet seen it, then you have already understood: the subscription to Disney + costs 9 euros per month or 90 euros per year and allows you to view 7 different profiles in the same household.

Get Back aside, the Disney + catalog is quite rich in other films and TV series, and since it arrived in Italy a little over a year ago it is not yet as widespread as other streaming platforms. In addition to Disney films, Disney + allows you to see Pixar films, many of which are designed for children but also very popular with adults (among the most recent Luca And Soul), those of the Marvel superheroes and the Star Wars universe (for example the series The Mandalorian And WandaVision).

– Read also: 10 moments to see in “Get Back”

Among the latest films released there are The Last Duel, set in medieval France with actors Matt Damon and Adam Driver, and one of this year’s most awarded films is Nomadland, which won three Oscars including Best Picture. But there are also well-known series for dozens of seasons, for those who have a predilection for television marathons: we point out in particular The Walking Dead, Lost, Scrubs And The Simpsons. Another highly rated comedy series on Disney + recently released is Only Murders in The Building, with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

