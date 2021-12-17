One Christmas present a day: -9

For some years now, when December arrives, we have been squeezing our brains to give some ideas to those who want (or must, forced by circumstances) to make Christmas gifts. A Christmas present a day, every day for a month, until December 24th. If that’s not your thing, we’ll try again tomorrow. If tomorrow is not going to work for you, remember that there is always the Flanagin motion.

Those who for various reasons cannot spend Christmas with relatives and friends and exchange gifts in person, but still care and express their closeness with a material gift, could do so by buying a plant or flowers. There are several sites that offer this possibility, even abroad. One of these is Colvin, a flower home delivery service that works in direct contact with farmers and promises particular attention to seasonality, freshness and durability of flowers. Shipping is free and is done within 24 hours or can be scheduled in advance, from Monday to Friday, for all regions with the exception of Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria where the times are 48 hours.

We tell you today even if you have some celebrations already planned for this weekend: you still have time not to show up empty-handed.

In the selection of Christmas products there are many bouquets with a little red (45 euros), garlands (also as a centerpiece, 45 euros), holly stems (from 30 euros) and small trees (35 euros), as well as the classic Christmas star (29 euros or 19 in the smaller version). But there are also non-Christmas plants of various types and prices.

– Read also: 5 other sites to order flowers at home

You can add vases or other accessories such as candles or boxes of chocolates, to make the gift more complete or directly choose one of the four already composed sets ranging from 45 to 115 euros depending on the content. For those with the ambitions of a florist there are “do it yourself” boxes: the person will receive a wreath (of burgundy oak leaves or beige ears) and a bouquet of dried flowers, to be combined according to their creativity and used as a centerpiece or decoration.

***

