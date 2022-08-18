ONE: “Crashes were the type of accident that caused the most deaths in 2021”

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Statistics Office (ONE), released this Wednesday the yearbook of “Accidental and Violent Deaths of 2021” in the Dominican Republic, where Traffic accidents continue to be the main cause of deaths of this type in the country.

According to the institution, last year deaths from accidents and violence reached 4,391 people, of which 42.7% correspond to deaths due to traffic accidents at the accident site, 30.7% to deaths due to homicides, 15.3 to suicides, 7.3% due to drowning and 4.1% to electrocutions.

Of this total, the 88% are men, 11.6% women, while 0.4% sex was not recorded.

The ONE indicates that “Crashes were the type of accident that caused the most deaths in 2021”, with 1,874 deaths. Of these deaths, 62.4% occurred in crashes or collisions, 20.7% in landslides, 11.9% due to being run over, and the rest of the accidents account for 5.0% of the deaths.

The percentage distribution of deaths in traffic accidents by sex in the year 2021, show that the highest percentage were men with and 87.9%, while 11.3% were women, likewise 0.9% that the sex of the victim was not recorded.

The highest number of deaths from traffic accidents, last year, occurred in the months of March, December and November, with 9.3%, 9.1% and 8.9%, respectively. In the months that fewer deaths occurred were: June, April and January 7.2%, 7.7% and 7.7% respectively.

They establish that The days of the week with the highest percentages of deaths during 2021 are Sunday, Monday and Saturday, with 24.9%, 15.9% and 14.7%, respectively. Also the days of the week that mth percentage reported were Wednesday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10.0%, 10.8% and 11.0%, respectively.

“On average, 14.3% traffic accidents that caused deaths occurred during the week,” establishes the ONE.

The number of traffic deaths in 2021 represents an increase of 8.1% compared to 2020“this increase may be related to the social impact of the de-escalation of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They also establish that the regions with the highest incidence of traffic accidents that caused deaths were the Metropolitan region, Cibao Norte region and the Valdesia regionwith percentages of 16.9%, 15.4% and 13.2% respectively.

However, the regions that reflect the least percentage are Enriquillo, El Valle and northwestern Cibao3.6%, 3.7% and 7.6%.

The hours in which the highest percentages of deaths in traffic accidents are concentrated are the evening hours, from 4:01 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.representing 37.0% of all accidents, and with a peak of accidents between the hours of 8:01 and 10:00 at night.

The hours with the fewest occurrences of this type of accident are from 2:01 in the morning until 6:00 in the morning.