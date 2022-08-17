One day after his speech, Abinader inaugurates works in Santiago where they cry out “four more years”

One day after his speech of two years in office, President Luis Abinader exhausted an agenda of works inaugurations in the province of Santiago for a amount greater than one billion pesos.

Openings include section four of the North Beltwaywhich connects with the Circunvalación Sur, through Tamboril Avenue, in the Santiago Oeste municipal district.

Abinader inaugurated the asphalt plan in the Cienfuegos sector and supervised station one of the Santiago cable car.

At a time when he was at the opening ceremonies, hundreds of supporters showed up with banners and shouting four more years, to which the head of state greeted them, took pictures with them and continued with the day’s agenda.

The Minister of Public Works, Delign Ascensionoffered the details of the section left open, which is to extend the North Ring Road, including the construction of the Bridge over the Francisco Ulises Espaillat Canal, crossing the Cienfuegos sector until connecting with Tamboril Avenue.

This reconstruction allows the flow of vehicular traffic from the Avenida Circunvalación Norte to the Avenidas Mirador del Yaque and Estrella Sadhalá, with a length of 4.8 kilometers and an investment of 1,126 million pesos.