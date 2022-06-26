One day after the death of her ‘grandmother’, Thalía thus celebrates her son Matthew’s birthday

Connecticut, United States.- Last Friday, June 24, the sisters Thalia Y Laura Zapata suffered a severe blow, after their ‘grandmother’, Ms. Eva Mange, lost his life at 104 years of age; however, this did not prevent the singer of ‘Love to the Mexican‘, ‘rampaging‘ Y ‘Who cares?‘, will celebrate the birthday number 11 of his son, Matthew, to whom he dedicated a tender message through his official account of Instagram.

Thalia’s youngest son and Tommy Mottola was born in 2011 and flooded with happiness the family. At that time, the actress Maria from the neighborhood shared the news of her son’s birth via Twitterwhere he revealed that it was a child whom they would name as matthew alexander. 11 years after this event, the actress shared a compilation of Photographs of various moments of your little one’s life.

Thalia and Matthew

Credits: Instagram @thalia

Through a message and some imagesThalía revealed that her son’s birthday was celebrated at home, in a simple way, this is probably because the actress’s grandmother Marimar Y RosalindHe had passed away just a day ago. the rival of Pauline Rubio reported that at the celebration there was a homemade chocolate cake, hugs Y candy that Matthew’s sister, Sabrina Sakaehad given to the minor.

My little son, my Matthew Alejandrito. Today you turn 11 years old. It is a privilege to be your mother. You are a beautiful, cheerful, sensitive, funny, kind and loving being. Today we celebrate your life with the simplest things that make you happy, like your homemade chocolate cake, the cloying hugs from mom and dad, the candies that your little sister knows how much you like and the notes of affection from your friends and people. nearby,” said the actress

matthews birthday cake

Credits: Instagram @thalia

While this was happening, Laura Zapata was giving a Press conference in the french pantheonwhere friends and relatives gave the last goodbye to Doña Eva Mange. According to claims of the villain of Wild Rose Y Maria mercedes her ‘grandma’ had left a word that she wanted to be cremated. She also asked the media to avoid making controversy regarding the absence of Thalía in the funeral rites of your relative.

Sources: Tribune, Instagram @thalia