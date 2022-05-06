One day I reported a point of interest and got a call from Apple Maps. From London

What a surprise. A British number rings on my iPhone and when I answer someone says they’re calling from Apple Maps. The truth is that the first idea I had was that it was a hoax, but little by little the conversation flowed and I was able to confirm that it really was. Apple calling to confirm a point of interest detail on Apple Maps.

Apple-worthy attention to detail

The reason for the call was none other than to be able to add the opening hours of a shop. A detail that is undoubtedly relevant to Apple and that is the responsibility of this map team to discover and find out. Let’s go back just a few days in time to get a better idea of ​​the situation.

On a regular basis, I spend a good amount of time browsing the maps, posting photos of locations, rating and recommending establishments, etc. At one point I wanted to see how the information was on a business that I am in charge of, so I went to it. I noticed that the web address displayed the URL starting with http:// instead of https://, so I made the change and continued in Maps quietly. That was on a Saturday.

At noon on Tuesday, I received a call from a British number on my iPhone. Then I realized that Apple had said number since it was the one that appeared in the business information, although at the time I didn’t even think about it. I really miss being called from “Apple Maps”. I have received other calls from Apple, but never from the maps section. In addition, the interlocutor’s level of Spanish was really poor. So poor that I think I heard him typing into the translator before he read me what he wanted to say.

Hi, I’m calling from Apple Maps.

After my initial mistrust, I offered to speak in English, which greatly improved communication. The guy, very kind, asked me about the opening hours. When do I open and when do I close? What when I open the what? At that time I tied the ends. If the call was true, he was asking me about the hours of the business whose information I modified a few days before in Apple Maps. I ask him, and do you have the address right, what is it? After listening to the correct address and the details you gave me I was clear that it was a real call.

Well yes. Apple has a team at the company’s offices in London who check details of points of interest from Apple Maps. Shortly after hanging up the call I saw the place information changes within Maps. And the truth is that in retrospect it seems amazing to me that Apple allocates these resources to the verification of the information of a merchant. A single business, in a town that is not even remotely a big city.

Really this is the level of detail at which Apple works on your map platform. A level of detail that we often take for granted, such as in the route incident report, which we take as if it were basic, but which requires planning, time, resources and dedication so that we can enjoy the results. We rarely see how Apple works behind the scenes, this small sample of the diligence with which Apple takes the information from its map platform is, without a doubt, one more example of how the company moves.