An undercooked rustic pie killed a woman and intoxicated 31 people at a parish lunch in the United Kingdom: the “chef” was sentenced for that crime of guilt John Croucher who admitted his responsibility for that tragedy that occurred in 2018.

The dinner in question took place at the Crewe Arms, a pub in Hinton-in-the-Hedges, Northamptonshire, where the faithful of the parish had gathered. Croucher, in charge of making a cake and owner of the restaurant, prepared it for his admission too quickly, did not cook it well and the meat inside did not lose its viral load and was also enveloped by a wave of boiling mash that apparently increased the intoxicating power of the mess.

The result? Judge Sarah Campbell summed it up in the preamble to the sentence device with which after the police investigation she has the cook sentenced to 4 months in prison and suspension of business for one year. The judge explained: “On 8 October 2018, 35 villagers went to Crewe Arms for a benefit dinner. Thirty-two people ate the shepherd’s pie. A healthy person died from vomiting-induced gastrointestinal bleeding“.

The 92-year-old Elizabeth Neuman died, while 31 other people remained intoxicated and many were saved because they were vegetarians. And the condemned man declared: “ORgod to say, i really hate to say it, but i think i was rushed. I was in a hurry. To say that I feel remorse is an understatement. This is something I will never forget. For this reason I am a better chef today“.

Last updated: Friday 3 December 2021, 15:22



