one dead and eight people hospitalized urgently

One man died and eight others were hospitalized after drinking at a bar in Bavaria Champagne added, according to what emerges from the investigations, with a “toxic and poisonous” substance.

Successful operation: Nza, the nine-month-old Kurdish girl with heart disease is safe

Photo: Ansa

“Proper” champagne in a bar in Bavaria

Prosecutor Gerd Schaefer confirmed that a 52-year-old man died in the city ​​of Weidel Saturday night after consuming a substance “toxic and poisonous“. Schaefer, as reported by” The Evening Standard “, explained that the toxicological tests have been completed and the offending substance is known to the authorities, but has not confirmed local media reports that the bottle may have been added to the ecstasy.

According to the reconstructions of the police, the incident would have occurred just after a group of people had ordered a bottle of Champagne and, when the police arrived inside the room, they found people lying on the ground due to cramps and was forced to transport eight of them to the hospital. The prosecutor spoke of suspected manslaughter but did not provide further details.

In August last year, German police launched a murder investigation after six people were taken to hospital in a case of suspected poisoning at a university in the city of Darmstadt. They had all eaten or drunk from a small kitchen on the campus of Darmstadt Technical University and according to investigators the “harmful” substance was added to milk cartons or water.





Last updated: Tuesday 15 February 2022, 18:02







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED