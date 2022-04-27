One dead and several with burns due to fire in Canal del Sol

Two people died and several suffered burns. during a fire yesterday afternoon at the facilities of the Canal del Sol television plant, located in the Ensanche Naco of the National District.

Nail 12 units of the Fire Department of the National District put out the fire.

One of the deceased victims was identified as José del Carmen Reyes, 77, who was painting the building at the time.

injured

Kelvin Castillo, 22, He sustained burns to 95% of his body. and was taken to the Burn Unit of the Ney Arias Lora hospital.

In addition, Danny Concepción, 47 years old, who suffered first and second degree burns to his face, neck and both extremities; and Germán Rodríguez, 56, with second and third degree burns on the face, neck, trunk, upper limbs, and both legs, reported Eddy Bruno, director of the Burns Unit of the health center. So far the causes of the accident are unknown.

The firefighters received the call for the emergency at 3:21 in the afternoon and managed to evacuate all staff which was in the three-story building.

The fire affected the entire building.

Lifeguards

Members of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), the National Emergency System 9-1-1, the Civil Defense and rescue brigades were also at the scene. Ángel Puello, director of Canal del Sol, said that 9-1-1 was slow in coming.