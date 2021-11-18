one dead, thousands evacuated

Vancouver, Canada, was overwhelmed by the “storm of the century”: roads cut off, one dead and at least two missing due to a landslide, thousands of citizens evacuated from their homes.

Photo from Twitter: BC Transportation.

Flooded roads and disrupted rail links. She had never seen herself a Vancouver, in Canada, a storm like the one that has occurred in recent days. Two freeways connecting the North American west coast city were closed after being severely damaged floods. Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes while it is a woman died after being hit by a landslide on the freeway, whose body was found near Lillooet, about 250 kilometers from Vancouver, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). According to the rescuers, at least two other people are missing. “It was terrible. The look on their faces that were in the cars in front of me will never forget them, it was like a tsunami was coming. It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen,” a witness told the CBS News.

Image from NASA.

According to provincial transport minister Rob Fleming, it was the “worst storm of the century,” he said at a press conference while Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, said he had “no doubts” that the storm is connected. to the climate change. Thousands of homes in the British Columbia they were evacuated after the storm drained the region’s average monthly rainfall in just 24 hours. To all seven thousand residents of Merritt, about 120 miles northeast of Vancouver, they were ordered to leave their homes immediately on Monday. In some areas it also has snowed: the cars were seen floating in the frozen water.

Rescue groups were also sent by helicopters to the mountain town of Agassiz to save about 300 people trapped on a collapsed street. The mayor of Abbotsford he invited his fellow citizens to get away from the area as soon as possible because “tomorrow may be too late, hurry up”. Part of the Trans-Canada Highway, which connects Vancouver to the rest of the country, was submerged by water. Again, the port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest, was forced to suspend all rail access due to floods and landslides, blocking shipments of food, fuel and other goods. As a precaution, the gas pipelines in the area were also closed.

The storm comes after British Columbia suffered arecord heatwave last summer it killed more than 500 people and fires that destroyed an entire city.